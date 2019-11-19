A Lincoln pharmacy that it is in the process of expanding its operations has sold itself to its employees.
Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy owner Scott Louderback announced Tuesday that he has sold 100% ownership of the company to its more than one dozen employees via a stock ownership plan.
"Being truly locally owned will give our customers the confidence they have chosen a pharmacy that is invested in ensuring each person receives the utmost care,” Louderback said in a news release.
He will remain president of the pharmacy, which specializes in weekly and monthly prescription packaging mostly for independent, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.
Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy is in the process of moving its operations to a former hardware store at the Shoppes at Piedmont at 1265 S. Cotner Blvd. The space is about triple the size of its current location near 56th and O streets.