 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastmont Towers begins construction on Lincoln expansion
View Comments
editor's pick

Eastmont Towers begins construction on Lincoln expansion

{{featured_button_text}}
Eastmont

Eastmont Towers is starting construction on its expansion.

 COURTESY IMAGE

After a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, expansion plans at Eastmont Towers are back on track.

The senior living community at 6315 O St. announced last week that it has secured financing for the $50 million expansion.

Eastmont announces $50 million expansion in Lincoln

Eastmont and its partner on the project, Washington-based nonprofit senior housing organization Transforming Age, said they are working with commercial bank Washington Federal and Ziegler, an investment bank, to finance the project.

“This project represents a major investment in east Lincoln and in Eastmont’s commitment to serve seniors for generations to come,” Eastmont Executive Director Andrew Fisher said in a news release.

The project was announced in June 2019 and construction had been scheduled to start last summer. However, the pandemic hampered the market for bonds, leading to the financing delay, said Melinda Stone, Eastmont's director of sales and marketing.

Vaccine like 'sunshine on their face' for residents of Lincoln long-term care facility

Sampson Construction is building the project, which includes a new building with approximately 50 apartments. Other parts of the expansion include an indoor pool, fitness center, performing arts center, bistro, sky top lounge, underground parking and some new outdoor courtyards and gathering spaces. The project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Stone said half the units in the new building, which will be called The Stratford, have already been sold.

Owner of Lincoln long-term care facility defaults; Fannie Mae will take over
Census: Lincoln among top areas for seniors in workforce

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LINCOLN

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News