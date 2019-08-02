{{featured_button_text}}
Earl May

Earl May is one of three businesses closing in Beatrice this week. Workers said the store’s last day will be Sunday.

 Scott Koperski, Daily Sun staff

BEATRICE — Employees at Earl May in Beatrice said Sunday would be the store’s last day in business, the Beatrice Daily Sun reported.

Corporate officials couldn’t be reached for comment. The Iowa-based company, celebrating its 100th year in business in 2019, operates two garden centers in Lincoln and one in Omaha and Columbus.

Located at 2121 Court St., the closure marks the third business to leave the east Beatrice area.

Shopko closed its Hometown location earlier this year and Dawg’s Hut moved from its East Court Street location last month to a larger space on North Sixth Street.

