Duffy's, Buffalo Wings & Rings get more space for patrons
Duffy's, Buffalo Wings & Rings get more space for patrons

Railyard

A section of Canopy Street is fenced off, allowing restaurants in The Railyard to expand their outdoor seating options.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Duffy’s Tavern and Buffalo Wings & Rings will add space outside for patrons, thanks to the mayor’s decision to ease some of the rules for restaurants and bars during the pandemic.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved applications by both businesses to expand space in their parking lots. Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St., will add a 54-foot-by-60-foot space in the parking lot north of its existing beer garden, and the Buffalo Wings & Rings location at 3845 Village Lane will add a 64-foot-by-23-foot space in the parking lot south of the business.

The permits for the expanded space at both businesses will expire Sept. 30.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird took the emergency action in May so restaurants could expand into their parking lots, nearby lawns or the city sidewalk, a move aimed at providing more outdoor space while helping restaurants and bars keep tables far enough apart to conform to social distancing rules.

Muchachos food truck moving into brick-and-mortar location

Directed health measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down dine-in service for restaurants and bars at the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials have since eased those restrictions so businesses can operate at full capacity. But the current directed health measure's rules restrict table size to eight people.

And many people are still not comfortable dining inside local restaurants.

The move by the mayor temporarily relaxed certain requirements for restaurant tent permits, sidewalk cafe regulations, minimum parking standards, setbacks and rules for the distance from public restrooms, among others.

Dine Out Lincoln allows fun, socially distanced outings in Haymarket
Seven Lincoln bars, restaurants get council approval for expanded outdoor liquor licenses
