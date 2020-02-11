You are the owner of this article.
Drury hotel firm buying Journal Star production site in downtown Lincoln
Drury hotel firm buying Journal Star production site in downtown Lincoln

LJS Printing Plant Sale, 7.23

Drury Development is the company planning to buy the Lincoln Journal Star's production building on the north side of Q Street between Ninth and 10th streets.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The planned sale of the Lincoln Journal Star's production building likely will bring a new hotel chain to the city.

Drury Development, which is the development arm of Drury Hotels, has had a contract in place to buy the newspaper's 110,000-square-foot production center north of Q Street, between Ninth and 10th streets, since last summer.

Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas said the deal is now scheduled to close sometime next month.

Terms of the sale have not been disclosed, but the site, which includes more than 2 acres, has been given a preliminary tax value of $8.3 million for 2020, which is a $2.5 million increase over 2019.

The sale also includes a nearly 1-acre parking lot at 900 R St. that the Lancaster County Assessor has valued at $1.4 million for 2020, up from $800,000 in 2019.

Drury, which is based in St. Louis, has not offered any hint about its plans, but it seems likely they would include the state's first Drury-branded hotel.

According to its website, Drury builds three hotel concepts: the upscale Drury Plaza Hotel, and the mid-level Drury Inn & Suites and Pear Tree Inn by Drury.

Among the company's current projects are seven-story, 180-room Drury Inn & Suites in Tallahassee, Florida, and Lafayette, Indiana, both college towns. The company also just opened a 22-story, 389-room Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and a 14-story, 229-room Drury Plaza Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas.

Whatever size hotel gets built on the Journal Star production site would add to a downtown market already expected to grow by 250 rooms over the next couple of years.

A 140-room Holiday Inn Express is under construction on the southeast corner of Ninth and O streets, and a 110-room extended-stay hotel is planned as part of a redevelopment of the Golds Building at 11th and O streets.

There are currently 1,200 rooms in the downtown hotel market.

The Journal Star also has a deal in place to sell its headquarters building at 926 P St. to Trinitas Ventures, which has preliminary plans to demolish it and build a 13-story apartment building on the site. A closing date for that sale has not yet been set.

Plans are to move Journal Star news, advertising and business operations to another location in Lincoln once a sale of the 926 P St. building is completed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

