Drury hotel firm buying Journal Star production site in downtown Lincoln

The planned sale of the Lincoln Journal Star's production building likely will bring a new hotel chain to the city.

Drury Development, which is the development arm of Drury Hotels, has had a contract in place to buy the newspaper's 110,000-square-foot production center north of Q Street, between Ninth and 10th streets, since last summer.

Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas said the deal is now scheduled to close sometime next month.

Terms of the sale have not been disclosed, but the site, which includes more than 2 acres, has been given a preliminary tax value of $8.3 million for 2020, which is a $2.5 million increase over 2019.

The sale also includes a nearly 1-acre parking lot at 900 R St. that the Lancaster County Assessor has valued at $1.4 million for 2020, up from $800,000 in 2019.

Drury, which is based in St. Louis, has not offered any hint about its plans, but it seems likely they would include the state's first Drury-branded hotel.

According to its website, Drury builds three hotel concepts: the upscale Drury Plaza Hotel, and the mid-level Drury Inn & Suites and Pear Tree Inn by Drury.