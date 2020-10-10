'Drink Local' month aimed at helping Nebraska brewers

Like other businesses that rely heavily on serving people in person, Nebraska's craft brewers and cideries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
"While I can't speak to the data on that yet, anecdotally, many of our breweries are struggling," said Brianne Schuler, executive director of the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild.
It's been especially hard on small operations that don't distribute their products to retail outlets.
When the pandemic hit, those breweries, "basically had to cease all operations," she said.
In an effort to help the state's brewers and cider makers and bring attention to their plight, the guild designated October as "Drink Local" month.
The group said in a news release that it is "challenging Nebraskans to consume nothing but Nebraska-produced beers and hard ciders throughout the month."
"Drink Local was a response to an absence of events for our brewery and retail members," Schuler said. "The Guild and its members rely on events to help provide necessary revenue for the organization. COVID-19 certainly put a 'pause' on events, especially large-scale ones."
She said a big aim of Drink Local is to put a spotlight on both the social and economic impact that craft breweries and cideries have on the state.
According to data from the Brewers Association, there were 55 craft breweries based in Nebraska at the end of 2019, a 67% increase in just five years. They supported nearly 3,900 jobs and provided more than half a billion dollars in economic impact in the state.
While there have been temporary shutdowns and both temporary and permanent job losses in the industry, Schuler said she's "proud to say that to date we have had no COVID-19-related permanent closures."
And she's hoping to keep it that way.
"We hope to continue to be able to rally support around these small businesses so we do not see any "closures" in our state," she said. "We encourage folks to continue to patronize breweries and cideries through their taprooms, purchasing to-go or through retailers, and joining the Drink Local campaign."
Schuler had planned one in-person, guild-sponsored event this month, the Harvest Ale Festival scheduled for the Midwest Hop Producers in Plattsmouth next Saturday, but she canceled it this past week "out of an abundance of caution" because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Some breweries are still hosting their own events and promotions or have ones that coincide with the Drink Local promotion. For example, both First Street Brewing in Hastings and Cosmic Eye in Lincoln are having birthday celebrations this month.
Zipline Brewing in Lincoln this past week offered a free 4 oz. "sidecar" of its low-carb Local Time beer to anyone who purchased a pint as part of Drink Local month.
Zipline co-founder Tom Wilmoth said local support is the foundation of all breweries in the state and it has been "vitally important" this year in the face of COVID-19 and the economic hardships it has caused.
"We’ve all done our best over the years to support our communities and our communities have returned it in spades this year when we really needed it."
Schuler said that while Drink Local came about as a way to spotlight craft brewers during the pandemic, she hopes to make it into a regular yearly event.
"We hope Drink Local in October will become an annual event that grows each year."
