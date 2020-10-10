'Drink Local' month aimed at helping Nebraska brewers

According to data from the Brewers Association, there were 55 craft breweries based in Nebraska at the end of 2019, a 67% increase in just five years. They supported nearly 3,900 jobs and provided more than half a billion dollars in economic impact in the state.

While there have been temporary shutdowns and both temporary and permanent job losses in the industry, Schuler said she's "proud to say that to date we have had no COVID-19-related permanent closures."

And she's hoping to keep it that way.

"We hope to continue to be able to rally support around these small businesses so we do not see any "closures" in our state," she said. "We encourage folks to continue to patronize breweries and cideries through their taprooms, purchasing to-go or through retailers, and joining the Drink Local campaign."

Schuler had planned one in-person, guild-sponsored event this month, the Harvest Ale Festival scheduled for the Midwest Hop Producers in Plattsmouth next Saturday, but she canceled it this past week "out of an abundance of caution" because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.