Downtown Lincoln's tallest office building has new owner

One of Lincoln’s tallest buildings has a new owner.

U.S. Bank, which has owned the 20-story building at 13th and M streets adorned with its name since 1997, confirmed that it sold the building last week.

U.S. Bank spokeswoman Caitlin Hurley said the building was purchased by a joint venture between Crescent Investment Group and MAP Holdings LLC. She did not disclose the price for the building, but real estate transfer documents indicate the price was just short of $6.2 million, well below the building's assessed value of $10.55 million.

Crescent Investment Group, like U.S. Bank, is based in the Minneapolis area. It owns two of the largest office buildings in St. Paul, Minnesota, and also owns an office building in Pittsburgh. MAP Holdings, an asset-management firm, also is based in the Minneapolis area.

Hurley said U.S. Bank has signed a long-term lease to remain in the building, "and we do not expect this to impact our customers or to change the number of our employees who work in the building."