Downtown Lincoln's Shop the Blocks to be multiple-night event again

For the second year in a row, Shop the Blocks will be a multiple-night event.

The Downtown Lincoln Association's signature holiday shopping event, which has usually been held a week before Thanksgiving, will be spread out over two nights this year.

The first event was Thursday, and the second one will be from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Last year, the event was spread out over three successive Thursdays because of the COVID-19 pandemic and capacity restrictions on businesses.

The Downtown Lincoln Association decided to do a two-night event this year, again because of COVID-19.

"I reached out to the retailers who usually participate in the event for their input on how we should handle it this year, and the consensus was that spreading it out over two days made the most sense," said Maggie Pickrel-Smith, the downtown group's director of events and outreach.