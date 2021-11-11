 Skip to main content
Downtown Lincoln's Shop the Blocks to be multiple-night event again
Downtown Lincoln's Shop the Blocks to be multiple-night event again

Shop The Blocks, 11.11

Evgeniia Mikheeva looks for books for her daughter in the children's section at Francie & Finch bookstore Thursday during the Downtown Association's first of two Shop the Blocks events. The next one will be Nov. 18. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

For the second year in a row, Shop the Blocks will be a multiple-night event.

The Downtown Lincoln Association's signature holiday shopping event, which has usually been held a week before Thanksgiving, will be spread out over two nights this year.

The first event was Thursday, and the second one will be from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Last year, the event was spread out over three successive Thursdays because of the COVID-19 pandemic and capacity restrictions on businesses.

The Downtown Lincoln Association decided to do a two-night event this year, again because of COVID-19.

"I reached out to the retailers who usually participate in the event for their input on how we should handle it this year, and the consensus was that spreading it out over two days made the most sense," said Maggie Pickrel-Smith, the downtown group's director of events and outreach.

She said that considering where Lincoln is right now with the pandemic, especially with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial in the low-orange range, "we wanted to have more control on the number of people going in and out of stores downtown on one night to not only make things safer for participants, but also to keep our downtown businesses and their employees safe."

Like last year, there will be food and drink specials at select restaurants and bars, rather than appetizers and drinks served at the participating retailers.

Also like last year, shoppers will pick up VIP shopping bags and other materials at any of the dozen retail stores participating, rather than in one designated check-in spot. A list of stores is available at downtownlincoln.org/explore/shop-the-blocks. 

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased online.

"Like many businesses around our country, our downtown retailers have had to deal with lack of sales, staffing shortages and rising prices of products," Pickrel-Smith said. "We want to encourage people to support our small businesses when shopping for gifts for their loved ones this holiday season, and Shop the Blocks is a great opportunity to do just that."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

