After more than a year of being closed, the downtown Raising Cane's is set to reopen Wednesday.

The restaurant located at 14th and P streets shut down in early March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened, with the company instead using the time to remodel the restaurant.

Raising Cane's said it is in the process of hiring 35 people to staff the restaurant, which will be open for both dine-in and carry-out.

