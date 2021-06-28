Downtown Lincoln hotel likely to open next month

Lincoln's newest downtown hotel will likely be open in a few weeks.

John Klimpel, one of the developers of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Ninth and O streets, told City Council members Monday that the hotel will open "sometime in July, I promise."

Klimpel was appearing before the council for a liquor license for the hotel, which was approved. He said he and his partners are "excited to open the new hotel."

The 139-room hotel has a pool, fitness center, meeting space and a number of other amenities.

It is a scaled-down version of a much larger project originally proposed in 2016 that included two hotels, condos and an event space in a building that would have been up to 17 stories. That project was scrapped in the fall of 2018 after costs came in way higher than its proposed $72 million price tag.

The smaller hotel project, costing around $32 million, was announced in March 2019, and construction started later that year.

While the exact opening date of the hotel is still up in the air, it definitely will need to be open by the weekend of Aug. 14. That's the date that country music superstar Garth Brooks will play a sold-out concert at Memorial Stadium.