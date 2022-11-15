 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Lincoln holiday shopping event is Thursday

Shop The Blocks, 11.11

Evgeniia Mikheeva looks for books for her daughter in the children's section at Francie & Finch bookstore during the 2021 Downtown Association's Shop the Blocks event.

 Journal Star file photo

Shop the Blocks, the Downtown Lincoln Association's holiday shopping event, returns Thursday with some changes.

The event is back to just one night this year, after having been held on multiple nights the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DLA also is bringing back its after-party, which will take place at the Rococo Theatre after Shop the Blocks officially ends at 9 p.m. The party was not held the past two years because of the pandemic. The Rococo, which is at 13th and P streets, also will be the site for participants to check in for the event, which starts at 4:30 p.m.

Another change for this year's event is tiered ticket pricing, which offers shoppers three different ticket choices ranging from $7 to $15. The more-expensive tickets offer additional perks as well as admission to the after-party. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/489v52yn until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There are 11 downtown businesses participating in the event this year. You can see the full list at: downtownlincoln.org/explore/shop-the-blocks.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

