Downtown Lincoln Gold's building to be sold to local investor

One of Lincoln's largest downtown office buildings is being sold again after attempts to redevelop it fell through.
Gerard Keating of Keating Resources said Wednesday that he has a deal in place to sell the Gold's building at 1033 O St. to Mike Works, a Lincoln-based hotel developer.
"Keating Resources is proud to have played a role in repositioning (the) property for its next life," Keating said in an email. He directed further requests for comment to Works, who could not be reached Wednesday morning.
Keating, who lives in Florida but is a Nebraska native, bought the building out of foreclosure for $2.3 million in December 2019.
His original plan was to turn the northern half of the building into a 110-room extended-stay hotel while remodeling the southern half of the building to provide better, more modern space for existing office tenants.
The coronavirus pandemic sunk the hotel plans, and Keating agreed early last year to sell the building to an investment group led by Jeff McMahon, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate and former managing principal of RED Development, the company that owns SouthPointe Pavilions.
McMahon's group wanted to redevelop the building into about 180 apartments in a $50 million redevelopment, but that deal fell apart this past summer when the project failed to get approval to use historic tax credits.
Keating said after that setback that he planned to demolish the building.
It's unclear what plans for the building are at this point.
Works, who is involved in both the new Holiday Inn Express at Ninth and O streets and the redevelopment of the Terminal Building at 10th and O streets, recently formed two companies that appear to be related to the building: 1033 Golds LLC and 1033 Brandeis LLC.
In addition to being the home of Gold's Department store, for which purpose it was built in 1924, the building also played host to the Omaha-based Brandeis department store from the 1960s until 1980.
Another prominent downtown building has also finalized its sale.
Trinitas Ventures purchased the former home of the Lincoln Journal Star at 926 P St. for $6 million, according to real estate documents filed earlier this month.
Lafayette, Indiana-based Trinitas, which built the 8N Lofts at Eighth and N streets, plans to build a two-tiered apartment building that will be six floors on one end and 13 floors on the other. It will have 321 units and is expected to be open in time for the start of classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall of 2023.
The building is scheduled to be demolished sometime in the next few weeks, but Trinitas has provided no other details.
