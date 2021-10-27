Downtown Lincoln Gold's building to be sold to local investor

Keating said after that setback that he planned to demolish the building.

It's unclear what plans for the building are at this point.

Works, who is involved in both the new Holiday Inn Express at Ninth and O streets and the redevelopment of the Terminal Building at 10th and O streets, recently formed two companies that appear to be related to the building: 1033 Golds LLC and 1033 Brandeis LLC.

In addition to being the home of Gold's Department store, for which purpose it was built in 1924, the building also played host to the Omaha-based Brandeis department store from the 1960s until 1980.

Another prominent downtown building has also finalized its sale.

Trinitas Ventures purchased the former home of the Lincoln Journal Star at 926 P St. for $6 million, according to real estate documents filed earlier this month.

Lafayette, Indiana-based Trinitas, which built the 8N Lofts at Eighth and N streets, plans to build a two-tiered apartment building that will be six floors on one end and 13 floors on the other. It will have 321 units and is expected to be open in time for the start of classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall of 2023.