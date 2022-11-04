 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Downtown Lincoln building owned by city now officially on the market

  • 0

The downtown Aging Partners building is officially on the market.

City officials on Friday announced that they will accept offers for the building until Dec. 31.

Aging Partners, 5.18

The city is taking steps to sell the O Street building that is home to Aging Partners.

The three-story building with a lower level at 1005 O St. has 35,408 square feet of space and has been used as a senior center and office building since 1984. Features include a commercial kitchen on the first floor, a loading zone in front of the building and an atrium spanning all three floors.

The city went through the process of having it declared surplus property earlier this year because Aging Partners is moving to the Victory Park development on the Veterans Administration campus near 70th and O streets.

The building is in a rapidly redeveloping area. In a one-block radius, there are already four projects either under construction or proposed -- a condo project at the former Lincoln Electric System headquarters; a proposed apartment project at 1030 O St. next door; a mixed-use project including condos, offices and retail at the Terminal Building; and a hotel and commercial space in the Golds Building.

People are also reading…

The Aging Partners building, which will be vacant starting in March, has an assessed value of just more than $1.6 million, but any potential sale price would be set based on a professional appraisal.

For more information or to schedule a viewing of the property, contact Randy Jones, Aging Partners Director, at rsjones@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-6132. To submit an offer, contact Dan Marvin, Urban Development Director, at dmarvin@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7606.

Plans for latest Lincoln downtown apartment project move forward
Planners give first OK to 22-story building in downtown Lincoln
Company planning a second Lincoln affordable housing project along Antelope Valley Parkway

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving

Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving

The closure includes not only the company's supermarkets but also Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations.

Lincoln's Allo buys KC-based telecom company

Lincoln's Allo buys KC-based telecom company

The Lincoln-based company said it has a deal to buy Avid Communications, a Kansas City company that specializes in offering Voice over Internet Protocol phone, internet and cybersecurity services.

Watch Now: Related Video

Be on the lookout for these signs of a predatory credit card

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News