Downtown Lincoln building owned by city now officially on the market

The downtown Aging Partners building is officially on the market.

City officials on Friday announced that they will accept offers for the building until Dec. 31.

The three-story building with a lower level at 1005 O St. has 35,408 square feet of space and has been used as a senior center and office building since 1984. Features include a commercial kitchen on the first floor, a loading zone in front of the building and an atrium spanning all three floors.

The city went through the process of having it declared surplus property earlier this year because Aging Partners is moving to the Victory Park development on the Veterans Administration campus near 70th and O streets.

The building is in a rapidly redeveloping area. In a one-block radius, there are already four projects either under construction or proposed -- a condo project at the former Lincoln Electric System headquarters; a proposed apartment project at 1030 O St. next door; a mixed-use project including condos, offices and retail at the Terminal Building; and a hotel and commercial space in the Golds Building.

The Aging Partners building, which will be vacant starting in March, has an assessed value of just more than $1.6 million, but any potential sale price would be set based on a professional appraisal.

For more information or to schedule a viewing of the property, contact Randy Jones, Aging Partners Director, at rsjones@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-6132. To submit an offer, contact Dan Marvin, Urban Development Director, at dmarvin@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7606.