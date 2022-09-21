Downtown Lincoln bar closing at the end of the month

A downtown bar that was for several years in a row crowned Nebraska's best beer bar has announced that it's closing.
In a Tuesday social media post, Matt Meyers, owner of The Happy Raven, announced the bar at 122 N. 11th St. will be closing soon.
"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that The Happy Raven is closing at the end of the month," Meyers said in the post. "Finances and decreased sales since COVID have greatly factored into the decision."
Meyers opened The Happy Raven in fall 2015 and it quickly became a go-to location for craft beer lovers. From 2017-19, the bar was named the state's top beer bar by
CraftBeer.com.
Meyers said in his post that the bar will honor gift cards through the end of the month and it also is hosting its final Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday.
"This decision was not easy, but I will always be proud of what my team has accomplished," Meyers said, noting that the bar would not have been as successful as it was without the staff.
"I also want to thank all of the patrons that have meant so much to me," he said. "I will miss seeing so many of you all at the bar."
PhotoFiles: How many of these Lincoln bars do you remember?
At the Bar
The Star City is no stranger to nightlife. Over the years, thirsty Lincolnites have whetted their whistles at scores of bars and lounges, which have come and gone throughout the city. Let's see how many you remember on a trip through time to when you still used to party.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Bartender Kelby Hansen keep the drinks flowing at Iguana's on a busy Friday night in 1995.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Sandy's, today located on the southeast corner of 14th and O streets downtown, at its former location on the northwest corner of 14th and O streets in 1988.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Not much has changed backstage at Barrymore's since this photo was taken in 1988.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
A line of thirsty patrons forms outside Woody's Pub in 1996.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
ID, please. Brad Neverve ensures proper age from potential patrons at P.O. Pears in 1987.
Journal Star file photo
Drumstick
Staff at The Drumstick enjoy some shade in the courtyard in this undated photo. Enjoying the painted village motif are Mark Lohmeier (left), Tim Lohmeier, Diane Kann, D. Mamory and Robert Eurick.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Considered "America's Best College Bar" by some today, Duffy's has always been popular with the student crowd, as evidenced in this 1993 photo.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Patrons enjoy music at Duffy's in this undated photo.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Passers-by stroll past Bob's Tavern in Havelock in this undated photo.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
The lines are long and the thirst is growing outside the Brass Rail in 1996.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Aaron Lipps draws a frosty cold one at The N Zone in 1996.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Bartender Lynn Schmid banters with her regulars Mary McNeil (left), Holy Jewell, Les Rush and Mac McNeil at Duffy's in 1984.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Laura Barry runs the bar at her establishment, Barry's, in 1988.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Dancers swing to classic country tunes at Gentleman Jim's in 1997.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Sometimes it's the bartender who makes the bar. This one at Bob's Tavern watches over his patrons in this undated photo.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
A bartender gets personal with some customers at Bob's Tavern.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
A bartender commands the attention of the unwashed masses.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
Scott Sass, bartender at Chesterfield's, serves brand new Dakota wheat brewed beer to Mary Pat Reefe in 1987.
Journal Star file photo
At the Bar
It's closing time for this edition of PhotoFiles. You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here. But come back real soon for part 2 of our look back at Lincoln bars. This photo was taken at an unnamed Lincoln establishment in 1960.
Journal Star file photo
