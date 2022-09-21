 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown Lincoln bar closing at the end of the month

  • Updated
A downtown bar that was for several years in a row crowned Nebraska's best beer bar has announced that it's closing.

In a Tuesday social media post, Matt Meyers, owner of The Happy Raven, announced the bar at 122 N. 11th St. will be closing soon.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that The Happy Raven is closing at the end of the month," Meyers said in the post. "Finances and decreased sales since COVID have greatly factored into the decision."

Meyers opened The Happy Raven in fall 2015 and it quickly became a go-to location for craft beer lovers. From 2017-19, the bar was named the state's top beer bar by CraftBeer.com.

Meyers said in his post that the bar will honor gift cards through the end of the month and it also is hosting its final Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday.

"This decision was not easy, but I will always be proud of what my team has accomplished," Meyers said, noting that the bar would not have been as successful as it was without the staff.

"I also want to thank all of the patrons that have meant so much to me," he said. "I will miss seeing so many of you all at the bar."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

