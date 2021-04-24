Downtown Lincoln bank branches set to open at Canopy Lofts, in renovated Terminal Building

The shuffling of downtown bank locations is continuing.

Both Great Western Bank and Wells Fargo are planning to open new branches downtown and move or consolidate existing operations at those new locations.

Those moves come on the heels of a number of other bank branch closures and consolidations, many of them downtown.

Great Western is planning to open a new retail branch on the first floor of the Terminal Building at 10th and O streets toward the end of the year, said Tom Sonderegger, group president for Lincoln as well as central and western Nebraska for the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based bank.

The new branch will replace the one at 13th and N streets that Great Western inherited in 2010 when it took over the assets of the failed TierOne Bank.

The 3,100-square-foot branch will run along the entire east side of the Terminal Building and will have drive-thru lanes on the south side, where there is an existing surface parking lot.

Sonderegger said the new branch will be able to offer more off-street parking for customers.

"I think the main driver (of the move) is the ability to have better customer access," he said.