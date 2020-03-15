Downtown David City pharmacy ends 35-year run

DAVID CITY — The E Street Discount Pharmacy, an institution in David City for decades, shut its doors this month.
Bill and Judy Dubs have owned the pharmacy at 470 E St. for 35 years, and have worked there for well over 40. The decision to close the doors on the downtown staple was certainly not easy.
But Judy’s medical problems and their age -- Bill is 70 -- made it difficult for them to continue as owners of the store. They attempted to find a buyer, but when a proposed deal fell through, they opted to close.
The Dubs are looking forward to some downtime, something that they haven’t had since the couple came to David City in 1971. Back then, Judy was an elementary school teacher while Bill was working to finish up his education. They took over the store in 1985 when the the prior owner moved to Columbus and left the pharmacy business.
They said they have always tried to provide a friendly face for the community, and have made the effort to make relationships that kept their customers coming back.
“I always try to call people by name when they come in,” Judy said. “(We) talk a little bit about their lives and I feel that it makes them feel important.”
Customers who came into the store following the announcement of their closing had a sense of understanding and disappointment that an important part of their lives would be closing.
“They understand why we’re doing it,” Bill said. “They’re sad that we are (closing).”
Judy shared a similar perspective.
“Change is not easy for any of us,” Judy said.
The loyal employees that had served them well for many years will continue to serve the community in a new location, at the David City Discount Pharmacy just up the road.
"I have the utmost respect for Bill and Judy and they both deserve many great years of retirement," said Anthony Hruska, of David City Discount Pharmacy.
Hruska offered to bring that store's employees onto his team, and all of them accepted the new roles in order to make for a smooth transition for customers who might be displaced by the store’s closure.
The Dubs said they feel a slight sense of melancholy, but retirement does open up the door for them to do some things that they enjoy. They hope to see the country, spend more time with their grandkids and devote more time to one of Bill’s passions: his hunting dogs.
“Four dogs," he said, "and not very many birds anymore.”