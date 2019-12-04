Downtown Amigo's to close after 37 years of soft tacos and crisp meat burritos

The downtown Amigo's location, long a hangout for college students and late-night revelers, will be closing later this month.

Amigo's owner Growth Management Corp. said the last day for the Mexican fast-food restaurant at 14th and Q streets will be Dec. 13.

“It’s always a difficult decision to close a store, especially one that’s been a part of our company for so many years," President Roger Moore said in a news release. The downtown Amigo's has been open for nearly 37 years.

Moore said he believes Amigo's can continue to serve the downtown area through alternative means such as catering or delivery. He also said the company will consider opening a smaller location downtown or possibly selling from a food truck.

The current building, which the company owns, will be put up for sale.

He said employees of the downtown location will be offered jobs at the company's other Lincoln restaurants.

"Being in the restaurant industry, staffing continues to be a concern, so we look forward to utilizing all of the 14th and Q staff in other locations," Moore said in the news release. "No one will lose a job because of this closing."