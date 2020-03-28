DoorDash to the rescue in time of crisis

Derek Johnson signed up to do deliveries for DoorDash about a year ago.

It started out as side gig, something he'd do occasionally in the evening or on the weekend for extra money.

But when the 36-year-old lost his job as a data specialist a couple of weeks ago, the online delivery service became his sole source of income.

The good news for Johnson is that with restaurant dining rooms shut down and many people shut in their homes, delivery services such as DoorDash are booming.

Johnson said it used to be that he'd log into the app on a Friday night, have to wait a half hour or more to get a delivery and might do a few throughout the night.

Now, he logs in and, "I'll pretty much get five to six hours of straight work," he said.

Not only is he delivering for restaurants, but he said he's gotten quite a few grocery deliveries as well. He also often gets multiple deliveries at one time.

While he continues to look for another full-time job, DoorDash is paying the bills right now.

"It's good money," he said. It's also flexible and can accommodate his need to go to job interviews that pop up.