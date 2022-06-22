 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DoorDash convenience store coming to Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

A new type of convenience store appears headed for Lincoln.

According to a building permit filed this week, DoorDash plans to open a DashMart at 4630 Y St., which is the former home of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

DoorDash officials could not be reached for comment, but according to the delivery company's website, DashMarts are "a new type of convenience store, offering both household essentials and local restaurant favorites."

The stores offer delivery and customers can order online and pick up items. There is no in-person shopping. The stores carry around 2,000 items, including fresh and frozen grocery items, cleaning supplies, pharmacy items and pet food.

The DashMarts also employ full-time workers, with some of the stores having as many as 50 employees. It's not clear how many people the company will hire in Lincoln.

DoorDash started the concept in August 2020 in a few larger cities. It has since expanded across the country into smaller markets, including Des Moines and Wichita but not Omaha, which means the Lincoln location will be the first one in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

