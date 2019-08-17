Grandpa Zohner told me, “Don’t work so hard ... Enjoy life.” Grandpa was 80 at the time and I was 20. Grandpa knew I loved to work way too much and always had personal projects going. His message seemed strange at that moment, although it makes great sense today.
Grandpa always had time for me. I was his “shadow.” We went fishing and talked a lot. That’s what Grandpas are supposed to do. That’s what I am going to do too. Our 15 grandkids need more of my attention. Kids deserve to be spoiled by their grandparents and learn how to do things like fish. Deb and I recognize our grandchildren are growing older quickly. We can share some common sense and shape their futures. It’s more important than ever in this crazy world!
Yes, I will not be working as hard. There is a succession plan taking place at John Henry’s as Deb and I go further into semi-retirement. Selling John Henry’s sounds like big news; however, please be assured John Henry’s will strive to be the same quality company it’s always been. That’s because John Henry’s will remain a family- and employee-owned business with a work culture that is deeply imbedded.
That important culture is obvious, because John Henry’s has won so many awards including the BBB Integrity Award (twice!), KFOR Best of Lincoln awards, Angie’s List Super Service awards, Best Place to Work, Lennox Centurion awards, Lincoln’s Choice awards, and the list goes on. Those awards were possible because of what’s in the hearts of the John Henry’s team and loyal customers that have similar qualities. You helped make a difference!
Selling John Henry’s is a heartfelt thing, but Deb and I had our moment in the spotlight. It’s time for others to enjoy their moment, too, and continue the John Henry’s legacy. They’ve worked hard and deserve the opportunity.
The journey has been interesting. Deb and I started John Henry’s 23 years ago in our home. John Henry’s has been our baby. We nurtured it and watched it grow. The John Henry’s team became our extended family. In many ways, we “raised” quite a few of our team members after we hired them and developed their careers. They continue to make us proud.
Lindsey Reinke is a good example of that. She is our youngest of three incredible daughters. Lindsey closely watched John Henry’s grow from a small office in our home. Lindsey has worked in the business for 18 years in various capacities including human resources and marketing. Lindsey gets it. Running a business is in her bloodline!
As president, Lindsey will make sure there are no major changes in the future. Lindsey is a Doane graduate and highly professional. She helped build John Henry’s culture. She pulls the team even tighter together. Lindsey’s sense of humor and laugh are contagious. Our team has fun. Why mess with that?
Joe Reinke, Lindsey’s husband, has been a great addition to our family and business. Joe is vice president of plumbing operations, a talented master plumber, vice president of the PHCC, and teaches apprentices the plumbing trade. Joe is a great father and someone I highly trust.
Two other new trustworthy owners are Ben Robles and Ryan Stutzman. Ben is the vice president of financial operations and fully understands that profits are required for growth. John Henry’s continues to do well financially. Ryan has worked at John Henry’s 22 years and is the vice president of HVAC operations.
Our succession plan has been in the works for five years. I started taking a hands-off approach at that time, because too many companies struggle with maintaining company culture after the owners leave. The managers eagerly became more involved in driving the company culture. I have total faith in their direction. John Henry’s will remain John Henry’s.
Deb and I plan to continue volunteering part time at John Henry’s. My role will be more of a coach and consultant.
One of the things I am proudest of is we have saved lives. We’ve found high levels of carbon monoxide poisoning many times and corrected those problems. Saving lives has been meaningful.
Yes, I will continue writing an article per month. It’s been a fun hobby and there are always more opportunities to save lives.
We look forward to being with our grandchildren more. It’s also a time to “not work so hard and enjoy life” to the fullest. Thanks Grandpa Zohner for that wise advice!