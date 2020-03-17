Dollar General, Fareway dedicating first hour to seniors

Dollar General said that starting Tuesday it plans to dedicate the first hour its stores are open to senior customers.

Though the company did not say it would turn anyone away, it did say in a news release that it is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour be dedicated to seniors, who are the group most vulnerable to infection by the novel coronavirus.

"Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," the company said.

"Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open."

Dollar General also said it plans to close stores an hour earlier than usual to allow more time for employees to clean and restock stores.

There are four Dollar General locations in Lincoln, as well as several in surrounding towns, including Crete, Eagle, Hickman and Seward.