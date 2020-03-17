You are the owner of this article.
Dollar General dedicating first hour to seniors
Shopper's Fair

Dollar General said it is dedicating its first hour of business each day to seniors and is asking younger customers not to come during that time.

 Journal Star file photo

Dollar General said that starting Tuesday it plans to dedicate the first hour its stores are open to senior customers.

Though the company did not say it would turn anyone away, it did say in a news release that it is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour be dedicated to seniors, who are the group most vulnerable to infection by the novel coronavirus.

"Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," the company said.

"Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open."

Dollar General also said it plans to close stores an hour earlier than usual to allow more time for employees to clean and restock stores.

There are four Dollar General locations in Lincoln, as well as several in surrounding towns, including Crete, Eagle, Hickman and Seward.

“During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities," CEO Todd Vasos said in a news release. "We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Related to this story

