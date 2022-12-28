Doctor's office now open in former Lincoln Valentino's

A former pizza restaurant has reopened as a family medicine clinic.

Bryan Health announced this week that Holmes Lake Family Medicine & Internal Medicine opened Monday in its new location at 70th and Van Dorn streets, in a building that was formerly home to a Valentino's restaurant for nearly five decades, including a popular buffet for nearly 20 years.

The Valentino's location closed in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19 and never reopened, but it wasn't until October 2021 that the Lincoln-based chain announced it was closing the restaurant location for good.

Bryan announced in March that the practice, which is part of the Bryan Physician Network, would open at the end of this year once renovations were complete.

The new space, which is nearby the practice's former office, is larger, offering almost twice as many exam rooms, including specially designed rooms for minor procedures, such as stitches or the removal of skin tags, moles, ingrown toenails or warts. It also has on-site lab and x-ray services.

“We’re so excited to move into our new office and expand the care we provide to our patients,” Dr. Kelly Pierce, one of the practice's physicians, said in a news release. “Everything will be more convenient. With expanded parking, easy front-door access, more exam rooms and additional testing capabilities, this new office will greatly enhance our patient and staff experience.”

