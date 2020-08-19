You are the owner of this article.
Doctor's office, 70 homes planned for north of 62nd and Old Cheney
Doctor's office, 70 homes planned for north of 62nd and Old Cheney

It's rare that residents who have been living next to a vacant lot for 20 years fully support plans to develop that lot.

But the 14 homeowners on Black Forest Drive, near 62nd Street and Old Cheney Road, said they were perfectly fine with plans for a doctor's office and more houses to the north and west of them.

However, what several of the owners said they did not want to see was a connection from that development to their private street.

The developer was fine with that and sought a waiver from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, but planning staff denied the request, insisting the connection should be made as part of city policy.

Planning commissioners viewed the situation differently, though. They noted the small number of houses on Black Forest Drive, the fact that it's a private street and the fact that the new development will have two ways for people to exit.

Zoning requests

Commissioner Tom Beckius called elimination of the road connection a "minimal variance," saying the development overall achieves the city's goal of connectivity. He was joined by four of the other five commissioners present in voting to grant the waiver.

Overall, the development proposes roughly 70 new homes and a doctor's office on about 35 acres of land that's east of the Edgewood Shopping Center.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved a special permit for the overall development as well as a zoning change and use permit for about 3.6 acres so that Lincoln Pediatric Group can build an office and clinic of up to 25,000 square feet.

"Having the pediatric office there is an excellent use of the property," said Commissioner Dick Campbell. "I believe this is a very good plan."

Planning Commission Chairwoman Tracy Corr, who voted to approve the zoning change, use permit and special permit, voted against the waiver for the connecting street.

"This is how it was planned," she said. "(The homeowners) should have known this up front, and to ask for this change now, I feel, is not appropriate," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

