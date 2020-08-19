Doctor's office, 70 homes planned for north of 62nd and Old Cheney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's rare that residents who have been living next to a vacant lot for 20 years fully support plans to develop that lot.

But the 14 homeowners on Black Forest Drive, near 62nd Street and Old Cheney Road, said they were perfectly fine with plans for a doctor's office and more houses to the north and west of them.

However, what several of the owners said they did not want to see was a connection from that development to their private street.

The developer was fine with that and sought a waiver from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, but planning staff denied the request, insisting the connection should be made as part of city policy.

Planning commissioners viewed the situation differently, though. They noted the small number of houses on Black Forest Drive, the fact that it's a private street and the fact that the new development will have two ways for people to exit.

Commissioner Tom Beckius called elimination of the road connection a "minimal variance," saying the development overall achieves the city's goal of connectivity. He was joined by four of the other five commissioners present in voting to grant the waiver.