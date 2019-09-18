Alice Dittman, former president and CEO of Cornhusker Bank, is this year's Woman of the Year.
Dittman received her honor Wednesday during the fifth annual Inspire -- Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Dittman worked at the bank her family owned for nearly 40 years, serving as president from 1975-1992 and then serving another 21 years on its board of directors.
In 2011, she started a $1 million micro-lending program for entrepreneurs that's administered through the Lincoln Community Foundation.
Other women honored Wednesday were:
* Linda Robinson Rutz of United Way, Excellence in Philanthropy.
* Cathy Martinez of the Autism Family Network, Excellence in Nonprofit.
* Cori Sampson Vokoun of Sampson Construction, Excellence in Business (Large).
* Beth Lau of Associated Anesthesiologists, Excellence in Business (Small to Medium).
* Nichole Hansen of Handersen Publishing, Excellence in Entrepreneurship.
* Jennifer Knecht of Immanuel Communities, Excellence in Health Care.
* Melissa Ripley of the Lincoln Police Department, Excellence in Government Service.
* Tracy Anderson, Lancaster County 4-H Coordinator, Excellence in Education.
* Pam Dinneen of Mourning Hope, Founders Award
* Myah Anderson of Lincoln Southwest, Future Business Leader and scholarship winner.