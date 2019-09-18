{{featured_button_text}}
Alice Dittman

Alice Dittman, former president of Cornhusker Bank, poses for a portrait at her son's restaurant, Hub Café.

 AMBER BAESLER, Journal Star

Alice Dittman, former president and CEO of Cornhusker Bank, is this year's Woman of the Year.

Dittman received her honor Wednesday during the fifth annual Inspire -- Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Dittman worked at the bank her family owned for nearly 40 years, serving as president from 1975-1992 and then serving another 21 years on its board of directors.

In 2011, she started a $1 million micro-lending program for entrepreneurs that's administered through the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Other women honored Wednesday were:

* Linda Robinson Rutz of United Way, Excellence in Philanthropy.

* Cathy Martinez of the Autism Family Network, Excellence in Nonprofit.

* Cori Sampson Vokoun of Sampson Construction, Excellence in Business (Large).

* Beth Lau of Associated Anesthesiologists, Excellence in Business (Small to Medium).

* Nichole Hansen of Handersen Publishing, Excellence in Entrepreneurship.

* Jennifer Knecht of Immanuel Communities, Excellence in Health Care.

* Melissa Ripley of the Lincoln Police Department, Excellence in Government Service.

* Tracy Anderson, Lancaster County 4-H Coordinator, Excellence in Education.

* Pam Dinneen of Mourning Hope, Founders Award

* Myah Anderson of Lincoln Southwest, Future Business Leader and scholarship winner.

