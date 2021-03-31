Distillery trend puts Nebraska corn growers in high spirits

Nebraska's first microdistillery opened its doors in 2006 and the growth in the industry has been steady, but not nearly as rapid as with the breweries, Triemert said.

“I expect distilleries to grow at a decent rate, but not as fast as breweries,” he said.

Starting a distillery takes more capital and equipment than a brewery, said Triemert, who earned his master's degree in Scotland in brewing and distilling.

Another Nebraska distillery also grew out of a brewery. Kinkaider Brewing Co. is a community farm craft brewery based in Broken Bow, with locations also in Grand Island and Lincoln.

At the Broken Bow brewery, visitors can stay on the farm and enjoy the restaurant and bar. Its Grand Island location focuses more on the restaurant, while the Kinkaider location in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket has a taproom. Its menu features 30 styles of beer.

The Schmick family, which owns Kinkaider, opened Sideshow Distillery last fall. Sideshow features vodka, whiskey and a soon-to-be released jalapeno vodka. It is also barrel-aging several different bourbons. It uses homegrown Nebraska grains and partners with in-state farms for other ingredients needed to make its beer.