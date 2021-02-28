With vaccination numbers growing, leaders say Lincoln business could get rolling again

She fully expects that Husker football will return in the fall with full or nearly full stadiums. Lincoln also is looking forward to hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo this summer at the Lancaster Event Center after it was moved out of the city last year because of local health restrictions.

Once Lincoln hits the level needed for immunity and the pandemic hopefully subsides, there's still the question of how quickly people will go back to normal routines.

At that point, "It's all about consumer confidence," Birdsall said. "The consumer — do they feel safe?"

Going back to stores and restaurants is one thing, but will people return to traveling, will businesses schedule conferences and other events? The future of some of the city's hotels could depend on it.

Last year is likely to go down as one of the worst ever for the city's lodging industry.

From May to November, lodging taxes collected locally dropped by about half from the same period in 2019.

"It's just been decimated," Birdsall said. "It's unbelievable."

Birdsall said there probably will be some events or meetings that go away and don't come back, but she's confident there will be new ones that will come Lincoln's way.