When world shifted to online shopping, Lincoln’s online super-seller was ready

“We have hundreds of trucks coming in and out a week,” he said.

But that’s just part of it. The company needs to get a customer’s cursor to click on those products, and that starts by getting them to the top of the online shopping search results.

The goal? If an Amazon customer searches for kick scooters, Spreetail wants Razor’s to show up first.

“If it’s Product A versus Product B, it’s about optimizing for search engines. Because of our scale of sophistication, it’s something where we’re the best in the industry,” Thome said.

Topping the search results requires a mix of factors. The quality of content is important, and Spreetail employees work with manufacturers to create comprehensive descriptions and post detailed photos.

A product’s popularity -- the number of past sales -- plays a role, as does delivery speed, and Spreetail can deliver 80% of its orders the next day, Thome said.

Now it’s a matter of getting customers to commit, what Thome calls conversion rate. “When people come to the product page, what makes them buy that specific product? What makes them hit ‘add to cart?’”