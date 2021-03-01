WarHorse seen as engine for tourism as Lincoln comes out of pandemic

The new resort could attract other business to the area, particularly restaurants, Cary said.

Construction of the WarHorse casino resort would occur in phases, likely beginning next year, project officials have said.

Nebraska has not yet implemented the necessary rules for casino gaming approved by voters in November.

Casinos can be developed at any licensed horse track, but Lincoln's large population base, the space to build a resort, its new horse track and distance from casinos in Iowa and Kansas position Lincoln Race Course to become the state's crown jewel.

Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeff Maul has not crunched numbers yet, but the tourism created by WarHorse could give Lincoln a well-timed boost.

"As we come out of a pandemic, this could be seen as an economic engine to grow our tourism economy," Maul said.

WarHorse will provide a new attraction, encouraging out-of-towners to linger longer in Lincoln when they come to town for Husker football or basketball games or big shows at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Maul said.

Fans may swing by to place a bet at the sports book or meet for Sunday brunch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}