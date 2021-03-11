Sales peaked last year at Leach Camper Sales in Lincoln as people sought ways to enjoy outdoors

Like most business owners, Pat Leach was worried about how the pandemic might affect his business when it first began spreading in the U.S. a year ago.

But it didn't take long before it was clear to the owner of Leach Camper Sales of Lincoln that his industry was uniquely positioned to be successful as more people turned to the outdoors to avoid the coronavirus and the restrictions that came with it.

"We were afraid of what was going to happen for about six to eight weeks, but then all the sudden May was bigger than we've ever had for a May," Leach said. "And then June was bigger yet, and July was bigger yet. And then in August, we ran out of inventory."

In the end, it was the best year the company has had in its 56-year history, Leach said.

But that success didn't come without its challenges.

"The manufacturers were building them as fast as they could, but they had COVID problems also," Leach said. "So they were shutting down, or they had shortages of parts. They'd run out of toilets, or they'd run out of refrigerators or air conditioners or whatever it was. ... I'm just now getting things that were ordered in July and August."