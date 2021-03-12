Ross Dress for Less, 2 new hotels opening in Lincoln this year

The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on the retail and hotel industries, but there are still some major projects in the works that should open this year.

One of the most notable is the arrival of Ross Dress for Less at Gateway Mall.

The discount clothing retailer, which is similar to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx but new to Lincoln, will open at the mall this year, but its plans have changed.

Ross had been set to open this spring in the former Forever 21 space on the south side of the mall, near the front entrance, but Gateway General Manager Chad Becwar said the store now plans to open in either summer or fall.

The other big retail project is a bit different. Camping World, the world's largest seller of recreational vehicles, is planning a new store and maintenance facility in north Lincoln.

CEO Marcus Lemonis said in a November interview with the Journal Star that he hopes to have the store, planned for an 18-acre site at 63rd Street and Arbor Road, near the Interstate 80 56th Street exit, open by the end of the year.

HOTELS