Pacific Engineering switches gears to help Nebraska battle the pandemic

“These clusters answer the request from the government: Do as many as we can, do as them as quickly as we can and do them in a nice, safe environment,” Myers said.

Pacific Engineering has a history of researching and producing durable structures. In 2013, the veteran, African American-owned company with a long history of work as a defense contractor won a national award in recognition of its development of cradles that can hold a torpedo and composite canisters.

Pacific Engineering also has been interested in building shelters to provide protection for the homeless and refugees in a natural disaster. But since the start of the pandemic, those efforts have shifted.

The Pacific Engineering team thought early on about how shelters could benefit those working to control the spread of the coronavirus, specifically how the state would continue to test people in the winter and vaccinate people in rural areas over the course of several months.

“Looking at how all of these portable tent testing areas were being set up, we realized then that, ‘Wow. It’s March, April. But come January, those type of structures will not be adequate to do testing in northern states and states like ours in the Midwest,'” Myers said.