Pacific Engineering switches gears to help Nebraska battle the pandemic

A Lincoln company with a history of building products for the U.S. military took on a new challenge in 2020: helping Nebraska fight a global pandemic.
Pacific Engineering has spent the past several months building COVID-19 testing pods, formally called Rapid On Demand Portable Medical Platforms. The units have been delivered for use at locations across the state, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Winnebago Tribe.
Now, the company is building shelters to help Nebraska with its next coronavirus battle: vaccinating as many people as possible.
“We cannot fight today’s wars with yesterday’s equipment,” said Pacific Engineering president Osie Combs, a retired Navy rear admiral. “You have to get our frontline workers the tools they need because they’re on the frontline, engaging with the enemy, in this case the virus.”
Dexter Myers, senior vice president, said Pacific Engineering is producing vaccination pods that contain four different rooms. He estimated that one pod could help nurses vaccinate 200 individuals in one day, and a cluster of 10 pods could provide 2,000 individuals with a shot in a single day.
The pod is equipped with a refrigerator that he estimated could hold enough vaccines to last two or three days. Like the medical platforms used for testing, the pod is lightweight and durable, and each room is about 4 feet wide and 4 feet long — enough space for a person to receive their shot in private.
“These clusters answer the request from the government: Do as many as we can, do as them as quickly as we can and do them in a nice, safe environment,” Myers said.
Pacific Engineering has a history of researching and producing durable structures. In 2013, the veteran, African American-owned company with a long history of work as a defense contractor won a national award in recognition of its development of cradles that can hold a torpedo and composite canisters.
Pacific Engineering also has been interested in building shelters to provide protection for the homeless and refugees in a natural disaster. But since the start of the pandemic, those efforts have shifted.
The Pacific Engineering team thought early on about how shelters could benefit those working to control the spread of the coronavirus, specifically how the state would continue to test people in the winter and vaccinate people in rural areas over the course of several months.
“Looking at how all of these portable tent testing areas were being set up, we realized then that, ‘Wow. It’s March, April. But come January, those type of structures will not be adequate to do testing in northern states and states like ours in the Midwest,'” Myers said.
The company produces testing stations that individuals can drive through or walk up to. The vaccine pod is specifically designed to help vaccinate people as quickly as possible, and it can be moved with a forklift.
“Everyone does not have a large pharmacy on their corner. Everyone does not have a large store; they’re miles away. Everyone does not have transportation. How are people going to go?” Combs said.
Each of the pod’s four vaccination rooms are divided by walls and is accessible through its own door. Behind those rooms, there is a common area with the refrigerator.
The pod is currently designed to hold the Moderna vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine requires special refrigeration that the prototype does not have. The pods could eventually hold the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if that’s approved.
“It makes it great for rural locations and stand-alone satellite-type vaccination centers,” Myers said.
Pacific Engineering is currently reaching out to state and federal entities, seeking opportunities to deploy the vaccine pods across the country. When they’re deployed, the company hopes the pods will become a recognizable area where individuals can receive the vaccine.
Combs said that the company is committed to helping the country defeat the pandemic, so people can return to a better quality of life.
“Everyone has to contribute if we’re going to defeat this enemy,” Combs said. “Working in defense, our job is to keep America safe. If it means we have to adjust what we’re doing to help keep America safe, that’s our responsibility.”
