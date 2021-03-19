New Seward plant turning out tasty treats for the nation's pets

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Last March, when the reality of the pandemic was facing us, we were a fully operating construction site, with more than 120 people of various skills and trades on site," Patterson said. "We had to put new procedures in place to keep our team members and our construction partners safe.

"But we actually completed the construction on time and under budget while incurring significant additional costs because of the global pandemic."

The Petsource team had just 10 members a year ago, swelling to 45 when the plant opened in October. It now has a workforce of more than 80, with that total expected to grow to 100 or more when fully operational.

The new company has been a boon to the Seward economy.

"Local restaurants and hotels said the construction project was a huge difference-maker for our local economy," said Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership. "When the pandemic was really in the throes of shutdowns and a lot of unknowns, the construction project moved forward at a healthy clip.

"This project is a wonderful complement to what we already have in our community. We want to make sure that projects don't harm the existing businesses."