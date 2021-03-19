Nelnet’s Alyssa Martin enjoys balance of work and life in hometown

My son Dylan (born in December 2019) has been an incredibly centering force in my life because he’s so present, as all babies are. Somehow being with him just makes me be more present in the moment. The times where I felt more discombobulated it’s because I’m stressed out about work or the political environment or just thinking to the future and I’m not really living in the moment, I’m just waiting for this period to go by, and it’s those times with him where I’m very present and engaged.

Sometimes when we’re younger we’re more ideological, but it sounds like you’ve kept your focus on trying to do things you believe in. Do you think you’re more firm in your beliefs now that you’re older?

I think the thing I’m more firm about is the need to bridge divides and see the humanity and light in one another. That has never been more important. There’s a lot of false certitude going around, and I’m trying to be liberated by just this idea of “I don’t know, and I’m going to falter, but I’m going to continually learn and grow.”

Do you feel torn between your professional self and your role as a mom?