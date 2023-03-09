When New Generation Construction first set up shop in Lincoln in 2009, none of the company's seven initial employees seemingly knew what they were getting into.

The economy was still reeling from the previous year's global financial crisis, and the construction industry was no exception.

But Justin Hernandez founded the company anyway with a vision he hoped would outlast the economic downturn of the time: to focus on relationships — with both clients and colleagues — and figure the rest out as he and six employees went along.

In the early days, Hernandez was the company's one and only project manager.

Eric Neff, now the head of preconstruction, was his assistant. And Lindsey Klug, now the company's director of organizational development, was one of two employees taking care of any and all office work.

Neff, then a recent college graduate, and Klug, still a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student when she latched on at NGC, were just happy to have jobs.

"I had actually never heard of NGC," Neff recalled. "I think they posted it on the university's job boards. I thought it was like an engineering firm."

But the company was hiring for a construction role. So Neff applied.

"I didn't really know what I was getting into," he said. "Obviously, it was a small company. ... We estimated and ran all the work ourselves, between Justin and me."

Together, the company's initial seven employees took on relatively small-scale projects and, over time, built what was an ambitious local construction startup into one of Lincoln's most recognizable construction companies, with nearly 100 full-time employees who have helped reshape the city's downtown skyscape while becoming an award-winning hotel builder with a footprint far beyond city limits.

“I don’t know that we could have predicted anything that’s happening to NGC right now," Klug said.

“When you’re in the details of stuff so much and don’t take a step back, you really don’t realize the impact that you’re having or the work that you’re doing, until you’re kind of forced to recognize what’s happening here.”

After a few years of small-scale projects that helped the company and its employees make ends meet — including unit-price work for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — NGC landed and completed its first major project in 2011: St. Michael’s Catholic School.

In 2012, the company embarked on what would later become its niche: a hotel project, this one a Holiday Inn Express in York.

No one on the company's staff had ever built one before, Neff said.

“And I think the first one was a disaster," Neff said. “And so there was some kind of back-and-forth, like, ‘Man, is this something we really want to do?’ Because hotels — there’s just a lot of different things.

"There’s the brand you’ve got to deal with, there’s sometimes the (subcontractors) you’ve got to deal with, and the different markets, because you’re not building 20 hotels in Lincoln or Omaha every year, right?”

Some in the company thought, after that first hotel project, NGC should turn its attention elsewhere. But Hernandez, whose strong relationship with the York client had led the company to the hotel industry to begin with, pushed forward in the market.

In the decade since, that push has paid off, with hotel projects completed in Lincoln, Elkhorn, Omaha, North Platte, Sidney, Ogallala, Fremont, Columbus and Ralston in Nebraska alone — in addition to a handful in Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota.

At least three of those projects — including the construction of the Hotel Indigo in downtown Omaha and the Hyatt Place in Colorado Springs, Colorado — have netted the company national awards from the Associated Builders and Contractors, a trade association.

And, in December, the company won one of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's top business honors, the Cornerstone Award.

NGC's accolades have accompanied the contractor's rapid growth that, for a stretch in the mid-2010s, saw the company double in size annually for three consecutive years, according to Klug, who said that the average age of their employees has remained unconventionally low for a construction company.

"I think with the leadership that we have here, we would expect really great things like that to happen," she said. "But I don't know — based on the age of our employees and just the combined experience we had at that point — that we ever could have predicted that we would be really in line with some of the top national builders in the country.

"So it's been pretty exciting."

The company's expansion has not come without growing pains.

Though NGC has won two awards for its work in Lincoln's Telegraph District, which the company has remade and built from the ground up over the past half-decade, the contractor is facing legal action over its work there.

EaDo — the Eastern Downtown Development Corp. created by Speedway and Nelnet as the two companies set out to develop the once-blighted area — filed a civil lawsuit against NGC in January over its work on Telegraph Lofts East at 21st and N streets.

In the lawsuit, filed Jan. 31, EaDo accused the contractor of improperly installing, or failing to install altogether, protective flashing to prevent water from damaging the property. The lawsuit also accused the contractor of improperly installing windows and masonry work and failing to produce a plan to correct the hiccups despite repeated requests.

NGC's legal team hadn't filed a response to EaDo's complaint as of Feb. 10. The lawsuit came as the company wrapped up work on Telegraph Lofts West.

The contractor's work on the Telegraph District has reshaped the southeastern edge of Lincoln's downtown, which only eight years ago was largely home to vacant buildings in the former industrial area, where NGC itself opened an office in 2019.

“When you kind of look back at it and say, ‘OK, all that planning and effort has really changed this area — and I think for the much better because … it was a dilapidated area that there wasn’t much use for other than being an eyeso just south of O Street," Neff said.

"That’s one of my biggest (points of) pride, is being able to be a part of the development here and also have some of my fingerprints on different projects here in Lincoln, too.”

NGC's work with Speedway extends back to development of the Arena Lofts and continues this spring at Canopy Park, the latest residential project in the West Haymarket.

It's hometown projects like those — and historic redevelopments at the Terminal Building, the Atrium and the former Gold's Department Store — that have helped NGC make a name for itself in Lincoln, while helping the city reshape its image, too.

“I know we always ask people during the interview process, ‘Why construction? Why do you do construction?’" Krug said. "And I will tell you the No. 1 answer that I get is the pride in seeing a building go up and knowing that you did that. And driving through the city and being able to say, ‘I did that building and I did that building.'

“There’s certainly a lot of pride wrapped up in knowing that you’re helping to change the landscape of the community."