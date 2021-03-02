Hy-Vee expects demand for grocery pickup will extend past pandemic

On a busy Sunday earlier this month, fresh snow on the ground, shoppers lined up outside the Hy-Vee at 51st and O to pick up their groceries without ever getting out of their cars.

Others stayed home altogether waiting for their groceries to show up at their doors.

While people have been able to use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery store pickup and delivery services for five years now, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for it has quadrupled through the chain's eight-state region, including in Lincoln, according to Christina Gayman, director of public relations.

She said while stores have started to see an increase in customers shopping in person again compared to nearly a year ago, they also continue to see more customers shopping online and through their Aisles Online app.

"We really do think that the convenience and time savings of the service will equate to a long-term change for many customers," she said.

Gayman said she didn't have Lincoln numbers, but said companywide, Hy-Vee stores have hired more than 10,000 Aisles Online workers since the start of the pandemic last year.