First residents expected to peer from awe-inspiring glass at Lied Place by football season

Growth of downtown housing

Along with the 35 condominiums at Lied Place, plans for the redevelopment of the Terminal Building at 10th and O streets include 30-35 condos, said Todd Ogden of the Downtown Lincoln Association.

In the past 10 years, the city has seen a huge growth in downtown residents -- and residences. It has added 5,108 people (an increase of 405%), along with a 217% increase in units (1,856 units).

College students make up slightly more than half of downtown residents. Increased housing options stretch from the West Haymarket to downtown proper to the Telegraph District.

Notable housing options in the works:

* Telegraph Lofts/Flats, 20th and N (150 apartments)

* Raymond Brothers, 801 O (16 condos)

* Hoppe Flats East, Antelope Valley Parkway (93 apartments)

* Canopy Park, Canopy and N (194 units)

* Sharp Building, 14th and N (200 apartments)

* Pershing Development, Centennial Mall (100 affordable housing units)

* Campion Housing, South Ninth, (120 student apartments)

* Terminal Building, 10th and O (35 condos)

* LES Building, 11th and O (23 condos)

* Gold's Building, 11th and N (180 apartments)