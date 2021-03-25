Directions 2021: Lincoln businesses celebrate regional, national honors

The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received in 2020 as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of the major awards presented by business organizations locally.

Sun Valley Lanes & Games won the “Best Remodeled FEC” in the Bowlers Journal International design contest. The annual awards highlight and showcase the best facilities in the world. The project included a new exterior design, two-level laser tag arena, an expanded bar and outdoor patio space with fire pits.

After being named the youngest Grand National Champion at the U.S. Open Cider Competition in 2019, Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery earned two more Gold Medals last year. In addition, Glacial Till, which has its vineyard and winery near Palmyra and a tasting room in Ashland, received the highest award given by CiderCraft, a Platinum, for its stone fruit cider in December. In the last two years Glacial Till has received six national awards for six different ciders that it makes locally.