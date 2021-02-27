Directions 2020: Lincoln businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries

Woods Aitken

100 YEARS

In 1921, Woods Aitken law firm was founded in Lincoln as a partnership between Frank H. Woods, his son Thomas C. Woods and William I. Aitken. Woods Aitken has grown to include four offices across the U.S. and 55 employees, including 32 attorneys who provide legal services in a variety of areas, including construction, telecommunications, real estate, banking, labor and employment, estate planning, personal injury, business and commercial litigation.

University of Nebraska Foundation

85 YEARS

When Edgar A. Burnett became chancellor of the University of Nebraska in 1929, he faced the task of leading the university through the darkest years of the Great Depression. State appropriations dwindled, campus buildings were condemned and student enrollment decreased. Burnett saw that other universities had created foundations and, with the help of 30 Nebraska citizens, the University of Nebraska Foundation was incorporated in 1936. In 2021, it continues its work of growing the relationships and resources that enable NU to change and save lives.