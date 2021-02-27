Directions 2020: Lincoln businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries

The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.
Woods Aitken
100 YEARS
In 1921, Woods Aitken law firm was founded in Lincoln as a partnership between Frank H. Woods, his son Thomas C. Woods and William I. Aitken. Woods Aitken has grown to include four offices across the U.S. and 55 employees, including 32 attorneys who provide legal services in a variety of areas, including construction, telecommunications, real estate, banking, labor and employment, estate planning, personal injury, business and commercial litigation.
University of Nebraska Foundation
85 YEARS
When Edgar A. Burnett became chancellor of the University of Nebraska in 1929, he faced the task of leading the university through the darkest years of the Great Depression. State appropriations dwindled, campus buildings were condemned and student enrollment decreased. Burnett saw that other universities had created foundations and, with the help of 30 Nebraska citizens, the University of Nebraska Foundation was incorporated in 1936. In 2021, it continues its work of growing the relationships and resources that enable NU to change and save lives.
Clark & Enersen
75 YEARS
Formerly The Clark Enersen Partners, Clark & Enersen is a full-service design firm with offices in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado and Oregon. Founded Feb. 1, 1946, in Lincoln by Harvard graduates Kenneth B. Clark and Lawrence A. Enersen, the firm has provided designs for Memorial Stadium expansion projects, Assurity Center, Sunken Gardens, Union Plaza and buildings on Nebraska Innovation Campus. Its 123 employees include design professionals in architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, planning and mechanical, electrical, structural and civil engineering.
NAI FMA Realty
60 YEARS
NAI FMA Realty has grown into a major Lincoln-based commercial real estate firm, serving 50 owners and 1,300 tenants. Founded in 1961 by a small group of investors at First Mid-America, the firm today employs 40 people. Its brokers have extensive experience in client representation, from relocation, leasing and purchasing to site selection in Lincoln and across Nebraska.
Jim Wagner, MassMutual Life
50 YEARS
Jim Wagner will mark his 50th anniversary with MassMutual Life Insurance Co. on April 1. Wagner, a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, joined MassMutual upon graduation from the University of Nebraska and is a representative of MML Investor Services. His office is at 2935 Pine Lake Road, Suite H.
Neemann & Sons
40 YEARS
Family-owned and operated, Neemann & Sons was started by Terry and Chris Neemann in 1981 to help customers with residential roofing, siding and gutter projects. Joined by their three sons, Travis, Trevor and Trent, the company has continued to expand, growing to more than 30 employees and providing services in commercial roofing, windows, insulation and Halo Lighting.
Beeman Automotive
40 YEARS
Founded by Glen Beeman, Beeman Automotive has been serving Lincoln and surrounding communities since 1981. The auto body repair and refinishing facility, with seven employees, boasts fourth-generation drivers bringing their vehicles in for collision repairs.
Bright Lights
35 YEARS
Celebrating 35 summers of learning adventures, Bright Lights is an educational nonprofit that takes learning beyond the classroom by providing kindergarten through eighth-grade students with unique, motivating hands-on adventures. Founded by two mothers, Bright Lights now offers five weeks of half-day and full-day summer camps. It has two full-time staff members, 10 part-timers and teachers and volunteers to work within nearly 90 camps.
Lane Gewecke Consulting
30 YEARS
For 30 years, local, state and national nonprofit organizations and governmental entities have trusted Lincoln-based Lane Gewecke Consulting to help plan their next steps. Founded in 1991, the firm's services include capital campaign studies, environmental assessments, feasibility studies for new programs and services, research for potential collaborations and assessment of fund development programs. Founder Mari Lane Gewecke works with other professionals to gather qualitative data for use by organizational leaders when making decisions.
Bob Taylor, VA clinic
25 YEARS
Bob Taylor, who guesses he's given 400,000 haircuts in a 70-year career, is set to retire after marking 25 years as barber at the Lincoln VA clinic. Taylor, 90, got his start in 1949 in Kearney, when a haircut went for 75 cents.
TLC Dry Cleaners
25 YEARS
On May 2, 1996, the Blosser family — Jim, D’Arcy, Beth and Megan — opened a dry cleaning business in Lincoln focused on quality cleaning and excellent customer service. In 2016, it adopted the name TLC Dry Cleaners, reflecting the tender loving care it treats its customers and their clothing. Now operated by Mike and Beth Waller, TLC provides dry cleaning and laundry services from Lincoln locations at 48th Street and Old Cheney Road and 70th and Stacy Lane, as well as delivery routes covering Lincoln, Syracuse and Falls City.
Community Justice Center
20 YEARS
The Community Justice Center is celebrating 20 years of providing restorative justice services addressing the needs of victims, communities and offenders while focused on public safety. The staff of seven has served more than 10,119 offenders with a curriculum that centers on healing, accountability and responsibility. Jim Jones, who founded the nonprofit, pioneered the use of “surrogate victims” within the field of restorative justice nationally. Program research has shown a significant reduction in recidivism among participants.
Association of Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs
20 YEARS
The Association of Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs is celebrating its 20th year, having presented more than 200 speakers since being founded in 2001. The monthly breakfast group showcases speakers who have key insights or influence in issues facing the community and has included mayors, governors and coaches, as well as business, academic and political leaders. The group maintains a membership of 80 people, including founders Scott Miller and Mark Rouse along with directors Doug Carr, Amy Johnson and Jim Smith.
Sue Jeffrey Physical Therapy
20 YEARS
Sue Jeffrey Physical Therapy is celebrating its 20th year of providing quality, friendly outpatient services at 770 N. Cotner Blvd. Founded by Sue Jeffrey in 2001, its current staff of six boasts more than 50 combined years of experience in working with post-surgical conditions, arthritis, back and neck pain, pediatrics, cancer and cardiac rehabilitation, balance disorders and sports injuries.
Lefty's Records
10 YEARS
Lefty's Records, 2776 South St., will be celebrating 10 years in business Aug. 20. The store owned and operated by Les Greer sells new and used records, tapes, CDs and posters.