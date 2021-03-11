Demand for high-quality meat driving expansion at Great Plains Beef

Great Plains Beef's job is to ensure all of its Certified Piedmontese products meet the high standard of a tender beef low in cholesterol and saturated fat, Swain said.

It does that by being directly involved in nearly every step of the process from birth-to-plate, he added, which is often of interest to consumers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Every calf that hits the ground is developed by one of our bulls and we DNA test to make sure they all have that one genetic marker to qualify for our program," Swain said.

The company develops bulls at a facility near Broken Bow for breeding, raises calves on five family ranches scattered across central and western Nebraska, and processes carcasses into cuts of steak and ground beef in a recently opened facility in Lincoln.

Transformed from the former Sunwest Farms near 84th Street and Havelock Avenue, the multibuilding campus employs 150 people and houses cold storage, room for grinding and hand-cut portioning of steaks, e-commerce, retail sales and even a by-reservation-only restaurant.

Swain said since moving from its original home at Sandhills Publishing in Lincoln into the new facility in August, Great Plains Beef has begun to ramp up its production to meet demand across all 50 states, particularly the East and West coasts.