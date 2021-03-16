Cocktails and flowers, candles and cigars: COVID-19 triggers unique collaborations in Lincoln

Like most bar and restaurant owners, Matt Taylor was confronted with a challenge when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. How could he keep the doors of The Tavern on the Square and The Other Room open and continue to pay his staff when directed health measures forced him to cut capacity or, at times, shut down.

One of the solutions Taylor hit on involved cocktail kits that let customers take home the makings of their favorite drinks to concoct at home, a fresh alternative to the to-go drinks offered by many bars after the state loosened alcohol sales regulations last spring.

“It was, ‘How do we do as close to The Other Room experience, The Other Room cocktails, as we can?,” Taylor said. “And it had to be a 1-2-3, step-by-step process. Once we got that figured out, it went really well. It really has exceeded our expectations."

In April, shortly after the first kits hit the market, Natalie Elsberry of Of The Earth Floral contacted Taylor. She’d seen something about the kits, probably on Facebook, and suggested a collaboration between the businesses.

“It was her idea originally to partner,” Taylor said. “That kind of kicked off all this stuff.

Now, the kits might include include flowers, candles, chocolates or cigars, all from local businesses.