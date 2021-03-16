Cocktails and flowers, candles and cigars: COVID-19 triggers unique collaborations in Lincoln

Like most bar and restaurant owners, Matt Taylor was confronted with a challenge when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. How could he keep the doors of The Tavern on the Square and The Other Room open and continue to pay his staff when directed health measures forced him to cut capacity or, at times, shut down.
One of the solutions Taylor hit on involved cocktail kits that let customers take home the makings of their favorite drinks to concoct at home, a fresh alternative to the to-go drinks offered by many bars after the state loosened alcohol sales regulations last spring.
“It was, ‘How do we do as close to The Other Room experience, The Other Room cocktails, as we can?,” Taylor said. “And it had to be a 1-2-3, step-by-step process. Once we got that figured out, it went really well. It really has exceeded our expectations."
In April, shortly after the first kits hit the market, Natalie Elsberry of Of The Earth Floral contacted Taylor. She’d seen something about the kits, probably on Facebook, and suggested a collaboration between the businesses.
“It was her idea originally to partner,” Taylor said. “That kind of kicked off all this stuff.
Now, the kits might include include flowers, candles, chocolates or cigars, all from local businesses.
In the first collaboration, Of The Earth Floral provided a bouquet and Taylor brought in the Chocolate Season, adding gourmet chocolates to create an Adult May Basket.
Since May, collaborations have continued with Abloom and Wax Buffalo adding flowers and candles respectively for Thanksgiving and Christmas kits.
And The Other Room teamed up with Capitol Cigar Co. "It was a Father’s Day thing,” said Taylor. “It was whiskey and a good cigar, perfect for dad.”
The kits have proven to be popular, most selling out. That is until Taylor and his staff started “an assembly line that Henry Ford would be proud of' to make enough kits so there’s now stock on hand.
The kits haven’t only helped Taylor keep his bars up and running. They’ve also provided a shot in the arm for the collaborators.
The businesses-helping-businesses ethos extends beyond the kits themselves to include purchases from Haymarket area companies and workers who want to help keep Tavern on the Square, a place many patronized at happy hour, The Other Room and their collaborators open.
“We just filled a 290-kit order from Spreetail, and we just got a 350-kit order from Hudl,” Taylor said. “It takes all of us.”
The Other Room cocktail kits are just one example of collaborations between Lincoln businesses during the pandemic. Another features products from Bella Spa & Apothecary and A Novel Idea.
Early in the pandemic, Red Rebel Media collaborated with small businesses in a different way, featuring them in a weekly Facebook and YouTube livestream.
“It was basically free advertising for them, getting them more visibility," said Red Rebel’s Mike Semrad. “We were already there, online. With people moving there, we did what we could to help them out, get them started online.”
Among those was the Zoo Bar. Red Rebel set up the account and did marketing for the blues bar’s new “Plus” program that has generated more than 500 monthly contributing members.
Tavern on the Square and The Other Room are now open, operating within the rules of the local directed health measure.
“I want to be responsible, and I want my staff, my customers, everyone to feel safe here," he said. “We’re probably sacrificed some profits trying to be safer. But it’s not about profits. Customer confidence is important to me. Even if we can go back full bore, we’re going to be careful and maybe limit capacity until customers feel comfortable coming back.”
Regardless of when bars and restaurants return to some level of normalcy, The Other Room is likely to continue to make and sell the cocktail kits, and will bring in collaborators for special occasions," Taylor said.
“Necessity is the mother of invention and we found something that works."
