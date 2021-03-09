As pandemic boomed in 2020, so did Lincoln's new housing construction

In 2012, there were 1,334 single-family residential homes on the market.

“We are at historic low numbers for inventory compared to eight (or) nine years ago. That’s how much the market has swung in a decade,” Fischer said.

As a result, the average price of existing homes, based on closed sales, was at $237,800 last year. For the month of December it was up to $252,000. In 2019, the average price for an existing home was $219,000 and for a new home $340,000.

The roadblock for developments and what drives the price are infrastructure and availability of property, said Craig Gies of BIC Construction.

“Sanitary sewer and all those things just don’t automatically exist everywhere,” he said.

From the Realtors Association perspective, Fischer said, the city needs to do all it can to develop more lots, putting in the infrastructure necessary to do that, because lot prices have appreciated at the same rate, or faster, than construction costs.