Amazing restorations draw attention back to Lincoln car shop

On a hillside along U.S. 77, a couple miles north of Interstate 80, Restore A Muscle Car has grown from the hobby of Lincoln native Dave Hall to a nationally known business that employs 25 people and has drawn interest from TV shows focused on collector cars.
Hall, a graduate of Lincoln East and Southeast Community College whose father owned a Lincoln car lot, has built events such as the annual Bandit Run not only to benefit his business and for the entertainment of participants but also to draw visitors to Lincoln.
The Bandit Run, a traveling Trans Am car show with roots in the "Smokey and the Bandit" movie series, has rolled through Lincoln several times over the years.
Hall, who says the Trans Am is his favorite car to work on, recently sat down with the Journal Star to discuss his work.
How did you get your start in this business?
I played with old cars through high school and a little bit into my college years, and then kind of stepped away from it a little bit when I was heavy on my computer career. I ended up going to an auction and buying a couple of cars from an estate sale. It grew from there.
How did you get people to realize Lincoln, Nebraska, is the place to restore these classic cars?
We pretty much started out specializing in Firebirds and Camaros and have grown it into basically doing all makes and models. Mustangs, ‘Cudas, Challengers, and we are now big into the Chevy trucks. ... We (have customers) all over the states, and yeah, we have quite a few countries that we've built cars for people. Normally, they're not shipping the cars to us from the other country, but they'll find the car here in the states or have a source find it, then we'll build it and ship it overseas.
Is there a particular car you like to work on?
The early Trans Ams -- ’70 to '73 -- probably were my personal favorite. I like everything they did throughout those years, and they're probably some of the hardest cars to find. But there's different things I like about all the cars and all the different years. And in this industry, things are changing all the time based on the younger generations that are coming up.
Have you seen an increase in people who want to do that kind of restoration work during the pandemic?
Yeah, there's basically been a lot of people that either started working out of their house or doing stuff more from their home, sort of playing with their cars a little bit more.
What do you expect is going to be the future for car restoration or car customization? Do you think it's going to continue to grow in popularity?
I don't see why not. I think there's always going to be customers that want to have that stuff done because ... they just like the attention when you're driving something that you don't see every day on the road. It's something that can make you feel a lot better inside. A lot of people say it makes them feel younger driving an older car.
You're obviously from Lincoln originally, grew up here, went to school here. But this business could operate anywhere. Why have you chosen to keep it in Lincoln?
It's convenient not only for us but even our customers. Plus our labor rates in the Midwest are better than they are on the coasts. The closer you get to the coast, the closer you get to some of the bigger cities, the more it's going to cost to run a business. When you're restoring a car, it can be expensive. It's all based on man-hours and parts.
We try and keep it as economical as we can, but, at the same time, too, we like things to be as nice as possible. If we're going to tear into it or tear it apart, we want it to go back together with everything being nice.
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Progress - Restore a Muscle Car, 2.11
Reach the writer at 402-473-7434 or jschreier@journalstar.com.