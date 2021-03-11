Amazing restorations draw attention back to Lincoln car shop

On a hillside along U.S. 77, a couple miles north of Interstate 80, Restore A Muscle Car has grown from the hobby of Lincoln native Dave Hall to a nationally known business that employs 25 people and has drawn interest from TV shows focused on collector cars.

Hall, a graduate of Lincoln East and Southeast Community College whose father owned a Lincoln car lot, has built events such as the annual Bandit Run not only to benefit his business and for the entertainment of participants but also to draw visitors to Lincoln.

The Bandit Run, a traveling Trans Am car show with roots in the "Smokey and the Bandit" movie series, has rolled through Lincoln several times over the years.

Hall, who says the Trans Am is his favorite car to work on, recently sat down with the Journal Star to discuss his work.

How did you get your start in this business?

I played with old cars through high school and a little bit into my college years, and then kind of stepped away from it a little bit when I was heavy on my computer career. I ended up going to an auction and buying a couple of cars from an estate sale. It grew from there.

How did you get people to realize Lincoln, Nebraska, is the place to restore these classic cars?