With an updated, expanded and dramatically brighter airport terminal taking shape, Lincoln is looking ahead toward the potential expansion of air service.

Perhaps most likely, at least initially, might come leisure destinations like Phoenix or Las Vegas or sites in Florida.

Those would not be daily flights, but typically twice a week.

However, David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority, says he is also continuing to "dialogue with Delta Air Lines" about resuming service in Lincoln after Delta suddenly ended its previously successful daily flights to and from Minneapolis and abandoned the Lincoln market a year ago.

Delta also used to provide flights from Lincoln to Atlanta.

Lincoln is limited now to United Airlines passenger flights to and from Chicago, Denver and Houston.

Nearly 186,000 passengers passed through the airport last year, a 9% increase over 2021 and an 80% increase over 2020. But that's still about 44% lower than in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

In Omaha, passengers numbered 4.5 million in 2022, many of them traveling from all areas of Nebraska to board the nearly 60 daily departures from Eppley Airfield.

"We acknowledge that we will never compete with Omaha," Haring says.

Looking ahead, he said, "we want to be the No. 1 leisure airport in the state."

There's an attractive modern airport terminal emerging day by day in Lincoln as dozens of workers from Sampson Construction help shape the future.

A 35,000-square-foot addition on the north side of the terminal has emerged.

Soon there will be six passenger gates and a modern new restaurant and concessions area.

A frequent flyers club will allow passengers to sit down, "perhaps make a Zoom call, print a document, have a cup of coffee in a quiet corner," Rachel Barth, director of communications and customer engagement for the Lincoln Airport, said.

Passengers now board airplanes through two gates on the south side of the terminal while construction is underway.

Phase 2 of the construction project will move from direct air service enhancements to completion of new administrative offices and a board room for the Lincoln Airport Authority.

In addition, Barth said, will be construction of "a community room" that can be rented to accommodate 100 people.

The entire project is "going great," Haring said during a mid-morning interview after early United flights had departed to Chicago and Denver.

It's all a few months behind schedule, but that's not unexpected at a time of supply chain challenges, Haring said.

"I have no concerns with delays whatsoever," he said. "We're a little over halfway now."

Property tax revenues are footing the bill for the terminal improvements, and another pool of money is available now to try to help attract more air passenger service, Haring said, including $3 million in federal stimulus funds allocated by the city and the county.

In addition, Nebraska voters adopted an amendment to the state constitution at last November's election that will authorize local governments to negotiate subsidized contracts with airlines.

That change, initiated by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, allows governing bodies at Nebraska's commercial service airports to guarantee a minimum amount of revenue to an airline during the initial months of new or expanded air service.

"That would move us into a pay-to-start environment," Haring said. "Communities would have skin in the game."

Conversations are "ongoing with multiple carriers," Haring addedd. "And we won't ever not be sitting down talking with carriers about how to get more flights into our community airport."

Additional gates, streamlined security, passenger amenities, a modern and attractive air terminal are all on the way.

But what's needed now are passengers and the air service options that will attract them.