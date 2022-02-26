Directions 2022: What's new in Lincoln's restaurant scene?

In a year that saw the restaurant industry begin to bounce back from the pandemic, there were a few new eateries that opened their doors in 2021.
Here's the list compiled with the help of Robin Eschliman, co-host of "Grow Lincoln" on KLIN-AM.
Relish Lunch & Catering, 601 Van Dorn St.: A wide variety of foods — from sandwiches to lasagna — on the menu, and don't forget the dessert options. Napoli's, 800 Q St.: Authentic Italian restaurant opened new Haymarket location. The handmade pizza, pastas, entrées and desserts are worth checking out. Abelardo's, 2240 N. 48th St.: The fast food Mexican chain that only uses fresh ingredients opened its first Lincoln location. Charred Burger & Bar, 2910 Pine Lake Road: You don't have to get a burger there, but why wouldn't you? The restaurant, which also has a Omaha location, uses Wagyu beef.
Lincoln facing longest cold snap of winter El Potro, 3410 S. 10th St.: Offering specialty dishes, fajitas, burritos and enchiladas, salads and soups, as wells as a unique selection for shrimp and crab lovers. Rendang Malaysian Cuisine, 2700 O St.: The restaurant takes its name from one of its signature dishes, the rendang tok. Burrito Express, 831 N. 48th St.: After thriving for years in Tempe, Arizona, ownership chose Lincoln for the chain's first out-of-state location. Bagels & Joe, 215 N. 14th St.: A popular breakfast spot at other spots in town, Bagels & Joe added a downtown location at the Foundry. Fortune, 210 N. 14th St.: Asian cuisine in a downtown location that features a variety of selections from spicy chicken to sautéed prawns. Taj Ali Middle Eastern Food, 230 N. 17th St.: Popular dishes include the chicken tikka platter, chicken shawarma sandwich and the Iraqi kabob platter. IHOP, 2801 Pine Lake Road: The iconic breakfast place is now home to far more than just pancakes, with burgers and a full menu of entrees. Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7133 Pioneers Blvd.: Chipotle took over a former Taco Bell space, incorporating the former's drive-thru lane to allow for quick pick up of mobile orders. B&A Taste of Soul, 3111 O St.: Ribs, pork and chicken all served with a wide assortment of side dishes from space shared with FlyDogz. KCG Venezuelan Restaurant, 1113 N. Cotner Blvd.: Be sure to arrive hungry because the portions are huge. Authentic Venezuelan food. Wingstop, 2749 Superior St., 5001 O St. and 2801 Pine Lake Road: The national chicken wing franchise continued its expansion in Lincoln with three new locations. Dammi Dammi, 128 N. 13th St.: The downtown Mediterranean restaurant offers tapas and a full menu. Jeannie's Kitchen, 6930 S. 73rd St.: Located in the southeast Lincoln U-Stop, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its namesake is Whitehead Oil owner Mark Whitehead's mother. Peace Love & Sushi, 6100 O St.: Located in the Gateway Mall food court, the restaurant is home to made-to-order sushi. Taco Bell, 7355 Willowbrook Lane: The fast-food restaurant relocated to a new building adjacent to Nebraska 2. Boxcar BBQ, 6105 Havelock Ave.: Opened in October, Boxcar has quickly become a Havelock staple, thanks to its ribs and pulled pork. Wahlburgers, 5020 N. 27th St.: Partners with Hy-Vee, Wahlbergers added its first Lincoln location in the North 27th grocery store's restaurant space. Vic's Pizza, 8340 Glynoaks Drive: Lincoln's newest pizza joint prides itself on serving "Nebraska-style pizza." It's in the former Sebastian's Table space. Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill, 130 N. 10th St.: Located in the former Single Barrel, Rosie's downtown spot is much like its south Lincoln location.
A selection of the most delicious dishes at Lincoln restaurants
Cook's Cafe
A frosted cinnamon roll is among the options at Cook's Cafe.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Tavern 180
Tavern 180's Mardi Gras Pasta.
COURTESY PHOTO
Dish
A halibut dish at Dish.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Muchachos
Hatch mac (left) and street tacos are served at Muchachos.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
High Peak Asian Restaurant
Pad thai (from left), fiery beef with tofu and sesame pork ribs seen at High Peak Asian Restaurant.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Meztli
Moleajete at Meztli Restaurant.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
UnbeWingable
UnbeWingable offers a variety of chicken wing sauces, including strawberry shortcake.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Good Evans
The salmon bowl, with crispy hash browns, red quinoa and spinach blend, grilled salmon, pickled vegetables, fried capers, remoulade sauce and two over easy eggs, is among the Power Bowl choices available.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Mughil's Indian Cuisine
Chicken tikka marsala - Boneless chicken cubes cooked in cashew nut, onion and tomato paste at Mughil's Indian Cuisine.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nitro Burger
The Tsunami burger, with wasabi cream cheese, nori-wrapped sticky rice, house sweet chili sauce and Asian slaw on a kaiser roll.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Rutabaga's
The Kale'ing It bowl includes curly kale, roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, slivered almonds, roasted Brussels sprouts and balsamic maple walnut dressing.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Boitano's Lounge
Beef short rib flatbread at Boitano's Lounge.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Toast
Braised pot roast served with mashed red-skinned potatoes and a seasonal vegetable at Toast.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
N Zone
A Meet the Press pizza with sausage, hamburger, pepperoni and Canadian bacon at the N Zone.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Yia Yia's
The Greek pizza at Yia Yia's new location at 70th and Van Dorn.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Shokunin
The oyako don lunch special bowl, with chicken and egg over rice, at Shokunin, 440 N. Eighth St.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Seyo Thai
Pad kra pow, a dish of ground meat with bell peppers and onions, with a fried egg and rice at Seyo Thai, 501 W. A St.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Koen Japanese BBQ and Sushi
A variety of sushi roll delicacies on display at Koen Japanese BBQ and Sushi at 2601 Jamie Lane: The Last Geisha (top), Samurai Madness (right), Sunshine of Fuji (bottom) and Maguro Sashimi.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
The Normandy
A rack of lamb with goat cheese mashed potatoes and a tomato stuffed with ground meat (foreground) and canapes of smoked salmon, Dubliner cheese and balsamic at The Normandy.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Leadbelly
English breakfast nachos (bottom) and chicken curry fries at Leadbelly.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
McAlister's Deli
Pecanberry Salad, with fresh strawberries and blueberries, candied pecans and grilled chicken, served with Fat-Free Raspberry-Pecan Vinaigrette dressing at McAlister's Deli.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Blaze Pizza
Customers can choose from four sauces, seven cheeses, eight meats, 17 vegetables and seven finishes to build their own pizza at
Blaze, 1317 Q St.
Journal Star file photo
Mi Tierra Family Mexican Restaurant
Camarones Mi Tierra (Bacon Shrimp) at Mi Tierra includes shrimp wrapped in bacon, marinated in a special tequila marinade and served over a bed of sauteed onions and green peppers with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Sultan's Kite
The SK: half shawarma (left) and half chicken tikka korma with taziki and Greek salad, at Sultan's Kite, 7350 S. 13th St.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Screamers
The Best Little Burger in Texas is one of 10 gourmet burgers at Screamers Dining & Cabaret in the Haymarket. The smoked gouda cheeseburger is topped with a jalapeno popper, bacon, haystack onions and barbecue sauce.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Vung Tau
Spring rolls and Bun Dac Biet Vermicelli with grilled pork, fried shrimp and egg rolls are among the favorites at Vung Tau Restaurant, 2708 Y St.
Journal Star file photo
Hacienda Real
Hacienda Real's Tacos al Carbon is tender flame-broiled skirt steak, sliced and grilled with tomato and onion, then folded into three soft corn tortillas and dipped into a slightly spicy tomato sauce. Hacienda Real has two Lincoln locations, one at SouthPointe Mall and one in the Highlands.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Phat Jack's BBQ
Burnt ends, macaroni and cheese, and Texas toast tempt diners at Phat Jack's BBQ's newest location on West O Street.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file
The Parthenon
Among the dinner selections at The Parthenon, 5500 S. 56th St., is the Greek-style broiled tomahawk pork chop with rice pilaf, Greek potato and pita bread.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file
Piedmont Bistro by Venue
Piedmont Bistro by Venue's 12-ounce strip steak frites (left), sage cocktail and mac and cheese with broccoli and andouille sausage.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Rabbit Hole
Cream puffs, cake pops, tarts, brownies, macaroons, and cake by the slice are some of the desserts available at The Rabbit Hole Bakery.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Valentino's
Fried provolone cheese, L.A. lasagne and pepperoni deluxe calzones are among the offerings at Lincoln's newest Valentino's on Pine Lake Road.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
The Hub Cafe
Moroccan spiced branched oak meatballs made with a preserved heirloom tomato sauce, marinated carrots and sunflower tahini are on the menu at the Hub Cafe.
KRISTIN STREFF/Journal Star
Perfect Diner
Perfect Diner's menu includes a Taiwanese pan fried noodle dish, featuring shrimp, beef, chicken, bok choy and more in a brown sauce.
MATT RYERSON/Journal Star
Copal
Chiles en Nogada is a sweet and savory dish served with pomegranate seeds at Copal.
AMBER BAESLER/Lincoln Journal Star file
Asian Buffet
Signature Masato cream cheese rolls, dusted with salmon roe, are among the many sushi offerings at the Asian Buffet, 5130 N. 27th St.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Ninja
The Sushi Regular offers a variety of fresh fish at Ninja, 5650 N. 33rd Circle.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Ginger
A Gingertini, Sapporo beer, the Cucumber Breeze and edamame are among the offerings to get diners started at Ginger, 6055 Apples Way.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Lazlo's
The rainbow chicken (clockwise from left), baby back ribs and salmon salad are featured on the menu at Lazlo's Brewery and Grill.
Journal Star file photo
