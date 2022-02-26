Directions 2022: What's new in Lincoln's restaurant scene?

In a year that saw the restaurant industry begin to bounce back from the pandemic, there were a few new eateries that opened their doors in 2021.

Here's the list compiled with the help of Robin Eschliman, co-host of "Grow Lincoln" on KLIN-AM.

Relish Lunch & Catering, 601 Van Dorn St.: A wide variety of foods — from sandwiches to lasagna — on the menu, and don't forget the dessert options.

Napoli's, 800 Q St.: Authentic Italian restaurant opened new Haymarket location. The handmade pizza, pastas, entrées and desserts are worth checking out.

Abelardo's, 2240 N. 48th St.: The fast food Mexican chain that only uses fresh ingredients opened its first Lincoln location.

Charred Burger & Bar, 2910 Pine Lake Road: You don't have to get a burger there, but why wouldn't you? The restaurant, which also has a Omaha location, uses Wagyu beef.

El Potro, 3410 S. 10th St.: Offering specialty dishes, fajitas, burritos and enchiladas, salads and soups, as wells as a unique selection for shrimp and crab lovers.

Rendang Malaysian Cuisine, 2700 O St.: The restaurant takes its name from one of its signature dishes, the rendang tok.

Burrito Express, 831 N. 48th St.: After thriving for years in Tempe, Arizona, ownership chose Lincoln for the chain's first out-of-state location.

Bagels & Joe, 215 N. 14th St.: A popular breakfast spot at other spots in town, Bagels & Joe added a downtown location at the Foundry.

Fortune, 210 N. 14th St.: Asian cuisine in a downtown location that features a variety of selections from spicy chicken to sautéed prawns.

Taj Ali Middle Eastern Food, 230 N. 17th St.: Popular dishes include the chicken tikka platter, chicken shawarma sandwich and the Iraqi kabob platter.

IHOP, 2801 Pine Lake Road: The iconic breakfast place is now home to far more than just pancakes, with burgers and a full menu of entrees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7133 Pioneers Blvd.: Chipotle took over a former Taco Bell space, incorporating the former's drive-thru lane to allow for quick pick up of mobile orders.

B&A Taste of Soul, 3111 O St.: Ribs, pork and chicken all served with a wide assortment of side dishes from space shared with FlyDogz.

KCG Venezuelan Restaurant, 1113 N. Cotner Blvd.: Be sure to arrive hungry because the portions are huge. Authentic Venezuelan food.

Wingstop, 2749 Superior St., 5001 O St. and 2801 Pine Lake Road: The national chicken wing franchise continued its expansion in Lincoln with three new locations.

Dammi Dammi, 128 N. 13th St.: The downtown Mediterranean restaurant offers tapas and a full menu.

Jeannie's Kitchen, 6930 S. 73rd St.: Located in the southeast Lincoln U-Stop, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its namesake is Whitehead Oil owner Mark Whitehead's mother.

Peace Love & Sushi, 6100 O St.: Located in the Gateway Mall food court, the restaurant is home to made-to-order sushi.

Taco Bell, 7355 Willowbrook Lane: The fast-food restaurant relocated to a new building adjacent to Nebraska 2.

Boxcar BBQ, 6105 Havelock Ave.: Opened in October, Boxcar has quickly become a Havelock staple, thanks to its ribs and pulled pork.

Wahlburgers, 5020 N. 27th St.: Partners with Hy-Vee, Wahlbergers added its first Lincoln location in the North 27th grocery store's restaurant space.

Vic's Pizza, 8340 Glynoaks Drive: Lincoln's newest pizza joint prides itself on serving "Nebraska-style pizza." It's in the former Sebastian's Table space.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill, 130 N. 10th St.: Located in the former Single Barrel, Rosie's downtown spot is much like its south Lincoln location.

-- Pat Sangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.