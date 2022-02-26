Directions 2022: Lincoln hospitals continue to expand, adding new health care features

A number of large health care projects have managed to weather the coronavirus pandemic and will be completed this year.

Among them is the new CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill, which the organization says will be the first of its kind in Lincoln.

CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said plans are for the clinic at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road to open sometime in early fall.

The clinic will be the new home of CHI Health Clinic Southwest and its family health physicians providing primary care services, and it also will house a Priority Care location for everyday urgent care needs.

Other services that will be available include full-time behavioral health care, cardiology and orthopedic specialty clinics, diagnostic and lab testing, and physical and occupational therapy with Central Nebraska Rehab Services.

CHI Health also has two projects on tap for St. Elizabeth. The first is the expansion of the hospital gift shop. Work will begin in March and include renovations and an expansion that will double the size of the space. The project is expected to be completed by summer.

The health system also plans a new Women’s Health Center in the medical office plaza space at St. Elizabeth, where the current mammography center is. The new center will offer mammography, ultrasound and bone density screenings and also will house the multidisciplinary breast clinic, which offers genetic testing and a team-based approach to cancer care.

The city's other hospital system, Bryan Health, will finish its $47 million Bryan East Campus expansion project, which began in 2019.

Work currently is proceeding on the fourth and final phase, which will add two specialty procedure rooms for bronchoscopy procedures and 12 new surgery prep/recovery rooms to merge the needs of all surgery patients into one space. Construction is scheduled to be finished sometime this summer.

Other projects Bryan is doing this year include adding a new MRI machine to East Campus and creating a new angiography suite and a new inpatient dialysis center at West Campus.

And a significant amount of work is likely to occur ahead of a planned opening in 2023 for Bryan's $45 million April Sampson Cancer Center. A Bryan spokesman said the site at 40th Street and Rokeby Road currently is undergoing dirt and foundation work to prepare for construction of the center.

Several of Lincoln's other health care systems have big construction projects in the works.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals has made significant progress on the $57 million expansion and renovation of its Lincoln campus.

The entire project, which includes a 112,000-square-foot expansion that will add a new patient wing, state-of-the-art conference center, new cafeteria and dining area, gardens and green space, remodeled therapy gyms and 59 new private rooms, won't be fully complete until spring 2023, but parts of it will open this year.

Madonna spokesman Dan Corey said a new main entrance is set to open in March and the new patient wing will open in early summer.

On a smaller scale, Nebraska Neurosurgery Group plans to complete its new offices and surgery center at 27th Street and Old Cheney Road this summer.

Dr. Daniel Tomes, who runs the practice along with his colleague, Dr. Benjamin Bixenmann, said the office portion of the project should open in June, with the ambulatory surgery center set to open in July.

One other large health care project that's scheduled to open this year is new offices for the Nebraska Pain Institute.

The 40,000-square-foot, two-story building near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska 2 is scheduled to open around Labor Day, said Dr. C. Weston Whitten.

It will house the Nebraska Pain Institute Clinic on the second floor and its surgery center on the first floor. There also will be tenant space available on both floors, Whitten said.

— Matt Olberding

