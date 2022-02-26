Directions 2022: Lincoln businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries

The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.

Belmont Community Center

85 YEARS



Mr. and Mrs. J. Will Blair, retired teachers at Doane College, partnered with Mrs. Arthur Park to start the Belmont Community Center in an abandoned church on Butler Avenue in 1937. The current center at 3335 N. 12th St. was built through volunteer construction and advocacy efforts in 1955 and is a place for personal growth through youth programs and community facility use.

Speedway Motors

70 YEARS

An accomplished racer, "Speedy" Bill Smith opened one of the first speed shops in the Midwest in 1952. Working alongside his wife Joyce, they grew the Lincoln company, moving into a new corporate campus in the 2000s. What was a 10-page catalog of products in the 1960s is now an online encyclopedia of speed and performance parts and accessories, with a new distribution center in the Phoenix area to serve West Coast customers.

Capitol Animal Clinic

65 YEARS

Founded in 1957 by Dr. Ralph Ebers, Capitol Animal Clinic provides veterinary care to dogs and cats, as well as exotic and pocket pets. Dr. Bryan Welty took over ownership of the clinic in 1998, and Dr. Hayley Chauvin joined the practice in 2020. Veterinary technician Lori Dowling has been with the clinic for 35 years.

Houses of Hope of Nebraska

60 YEARS

The nonprofit founded by Ralph and Barbara Fox in 1962 works to support individuals struggling with recovery and quality of life through Halfway House, serving adult males; Touchstone, an adult short-term residential program in collaboration with CenterPointe; and Targeted Adult Service Coordination, a collaboration with Region V Systems, Blue Valley Behavioral Health, Lutheran Family Services and The Bridge Behavioral Health.

Lincoln Martial Arts Center

50 YEARS

In 1972, John Roseberry opened a modest martial arts school in an upstairs room at 27th and O streets, teaching traditional judo and karate to a few highly motivated students. Over 50 years, the center's Sho-Rei-Shobu-Kan Budo Organization has touched the lives of thousands of students, with instruction for Lincoln-area residents now taking place at 4815 S. 14th St.

Family Physicians Group

50 YEARS

Family Physicians Group, 770 N. Cotner Blvd., opened its doors in 1972 with founding physicians Eugene Schwenke and Roderick Harley. The independent health care clinic, with Drs. Douglas Pope, Nancy Baugous, Peter Morin and Thomas Fischer joining as partners along the way, has 16 other employees and cares for more than 4,500 patients.

Haymarket Square Developers

40 YEARS

In 1982, Jon and Laurie Camp and Brien and Cece Hendrickson took a “leap of faith” and started Haymarket Square Developers, launching the modern redevelopment of Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District. Today, Haymarket Square Developers owns and manages nine renovated historic properties, including Haymarket Square and its courtyard, The Apothecary, Ridnour Plaza and the Armour Building.

Lincoln Today

30 YEARS

Published annually, the 112-page publication is a comprehensive and artfully designed lifestyle magazine. The basic theme of the publication is what’s happening around Lincoln — where to go and what to do.

The Paper Puller

30 YEARS

Dominic Marino removed wallpaper in Los Angeles before moving his family to Lincoln in 1991. Soon after, he started his wallpaper removal business and is still keeping it local and friendly 30 years later. Sandy Marino is the voice on the phone and manages the business, and Tony Marino has followed in his father’s footsteps removing wall coverings in residences and businesses.

Museum of American Speed

30 YEARS

Named the best attraction for car lovers by USA Today in 2021, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed is now focused on a $10 million, 90,000-square-foot expansion of display space. Its collection includes race cars, hot rods and collector cars, including pedal cars, automobile-themed toys and art.

Firespring

30 YEARS

Opened in 1992 as a print shop, Firespring now focuses on providing strategic guidance through creative solutions in marketing, printing and technology to help businesses and nonprofits prosper. Founded by Jay Wilkinson, Firespring has gown into one of the largest marketing communications firms in the Midwest.

James Arthur Vineyards

25 YEARS



Established by the late James Arthur Jeffers on 20 acres outside of Raymond, Nebraska's largest and oldest operating winery is now run by Jeffers’ daughter, Barb Ballard, and her husband, Jim, who's also the winemaker. James Arthur Vineyards employs three full-time and 15-plus yearly part-time workers and operates the From Nebraska Gift Shop in Lincoln’s Haymarket.

Cancer Partners of Nebraska

25 YEARS

Dr. Cary Peterson founded the Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center in 1997 with a handful of employees. Now Cancer Partners of Nebraska, it has grown to 10 physicians and over 140 employees providing comprehensive care at two Lincoln locations and in 11 communities throughout the state.

BiON Skincare

25 YEARS

BiON Skincare is a family-owned skin care manufacturer that takes pride in its innovative products and customer service. Founded in San Diego in 1997, the business moved to Lincoln when Larry Lockhart and his wife Barbara became owners in 2007.

Licorice International

20 YEARS



Licorice International, known for offering the largest selection of licorice in the U.S., was the brainchild of Larry Ring, a candy shop owner in New York. A loyal customer, Elizabeth Erlandson, along with her best friend, Ardith Stuertz, purchased the business in 2002 and opened a retail shop in Lincoln's College View. Licorice International now offers 200 types of candies from 17 countries through its online site and at locations at 230 N. Seventh St. and 4725 Prescott Ave.

Sue's Nails and Spa

5 YEARS



Sue’s Nails and Spa, 233 N. 48th St., offers manicures and pedicures in a fully sterilized, odor-free environment. Founded by Hue Nguyen, Sue’s Nails has four certified nail specialists and welcomes walk-ins or appointments.

-- Julie Koch

