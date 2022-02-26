Directions 2022: Lincoln businesses celebrate regional, national honors

The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of the major awards presented by business organizations locally.

Kristina Hill, co-owner and operator of HomeShield Roofing and Exteriors, was honored with the National Women in Roofing Rising Star Award. Hill, one of 13 finalists, created the Harness & Heels social media community to support her female contemporaries in a male-dominated industry.

Huffman Engineering was named 2022 control systems integrator of the year for small business by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering magazine. System integrators are engineering firms which design and implement computerized control systems for industrial machinery, manufacturing lines or other automated lines.

Mike Semrad and his marketing company, Red Rebel Media, were awarded the 2021 Prism Award for their efforts in creating "Music on the Move," a partnership with the Lied Center for Performing Arts and PedalPushers which brought music to the streets on the back of a pedicab.

Bryan Health, which has helped guide the city through the ongoing pandemic, won the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's top business award, the Cornerstone Award.

Individual awards went to Tom Smith, the Burnham Yates Citizenship Award recipient, and Marilyn Moore, the Roger T. Larson Community Builder Award winner.

Other companies winning Celebrate Business Awards were: Muchachos (small business), Instinct (manufacturer), Nelnet Renewable Energy Services (green business), CompanyCam (entrepreneurial spirit) and Lincoln Airport (tourism development).

Artist and author Linda Stephen of Unfolding Communications received a 2021 Nebraska Book Award for illustration for her picture book "The Day We Went to the Park." The illustrations were constructed through layering handmade papers and more than 1,000 origami sculptures.

Speedway Properties and Nelnet, partners in building the Telegraph District, were honored for the development of the year at the Commercial Real Estate Summit

The ESOP Association honored Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest for printed material and virtual and in-person events in its annual Awards for Communications Excellence. The awards were presented at the Employee Owned 2021 conference in Las Vegas.

D.A. Davidson Companies named Lisa Smith, who works at D.A. Davidson's Lincoln office, as the 2021 recipient of the Bragg Lewis Knutson Community Service Award for outstanding volunteer efforts.

Irv Blumkin, CEO of Omaha-based Nebraska Furniture Mart, was among five inductees into the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame.

-- Julie Koch

