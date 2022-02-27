Directions 2022: How the pandemic has changed the way we work in Lincoln

Matt Olberding Business reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I write this, I'm sitting at my dining room table, where I've been working for the past six months.

Even though my current situation is not directly due to the coronavirus pandemic — it's caused by timing issues in moving offices — the pandemic is responsible for tens of thousands of Lincoln residents working from home.

When COVID-19 first reached Lincoln, in March 2020, a significant portion of the workforce, including me and many of my colleagues, started working from home. In early 2020, 69% of all workers and 83% of white-collar workers nationwide were working remotely at least part of the time, according to a Gallup survey.

I went back to the office in June 2020, after three months at home. Many other workers went back at different times. Some are now working from home again, while some never went back to in-person work.

As of September 2021, 25% of U.S. workers were full-time remote and another 20% were working from home at least part time, according to Gallup. I would assume those percentages are similar for local workers.

Though the survey is a few months old, COVID-19 surges caused first by the delta variant, and then by omicron, make it doubtful those percentages have changed much.

The pandemic eventually will fade and more workers will go back into the office, but many likely will continue to work at home at least part of the time.

The Gallup survey showed that 91% of people working at least part time from home want to continue that arrangement after the pandemic.

That includes B.D. Softley, an analyst with Nelnet.

Softley said he worked a couple of days a week at home before the pandemic but now works remotely full time.

"It's easier for me and a lot of other people," he said.

Softley said he feels like he's more productive working from home because he doesn't have the distractions of other co-workers around.

He likes the setup because he saves money by not having to commute and eating at home, and he's able to spend more time with his family.

He said he doesn't know what Nelnet's long-term plans are, but he would be happy working from home permanently.

Michael Reinmiller, who was hired at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln a week before the pandemic shut everything down in Lincoln, believes the future is likely to include a lot of companies continuing a hybrid work environment, with employees working from home at least part of the time.

Reinmiller has been working from home full time for almost two years but would be perfectly happy going back to in-person work five days a week.

He said working full time in an office space helps him better separate his work and home lives, and he also enjoys the social interaction of being around other people.

But he said his "gut feeling" is that things will not simply return to where they were before the pandemic.

"I feel like if people are able to do their work from home, why heat and cool an office for them?" he said.

A shortage of workers is another reason why remote work is likely to increase.

The city, which has historically had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, struggled to produce enough workers to fill many jobs before the pandemic, and that situation has gotten much worse since COVID-19 hit.

That means companies that are able to hire remote workers are likely to continue to do so.

Hudl, the sports video analysis company, was already a local innovator in remote work, hiring dozens of people from other states and even other countries to work remotely.

Mark Ketcham, Hudl's vice president of operations, said it has had a strong history of offering remote work and flexible schedules, so there wasn't much of an adjustment when the pandemic hit.

He said Hudl doesn't really care where people do their work, "as long as the work is getting done.

"We lean into that flexibility," Ketcham said. "It's, I think, been a really strong selling point for us in terms of hiring efforts, and I think we'll continue to look to provide that in the future."

While remote work was not a new thing to Hudl, the pandemic has led to some changes that might not have happened otherwise or have happened sooner than they might have.

For example, Ketcham said the company has increased its parental leave for both mothers and parents.

Hudl also has expanded employee training and assistance programs and plans to close for a week in July so all employees can be off at the same time.

Another likely change is a reduction in business travel. While Ketcham expects business travel to pick up after the pandemic subsides, he thinks employees likely will travel less than they did before COVID-19 and use videoconferencing more.

While office workers were the focus of many workforce changes, the pandemic did provide some benefits to blue-collar workers.

Pay has escalated for most workers, including those at the lower end of the wage scale. According to the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve Bank, workers in the Lincoln area were averaging almost $950 a week at the end of the third quarter of 2021. That's about $65 a week more than the last quarter of 2019, prior to the onset of the pandemic.

Lincoln's extremely low unemployment rate means competition for workers is tough, which has forced some companies to raise pay.

The rise of e-commerce also means more retailers are shifting to flexible schedules, giving workers more say in when and how often they work.

At least one expert doesn't believe some of these trends are going to stick around forever, however.

Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the most likely trend to stick around long-term is more remote work.

"The nature of work has changed," Thompson said in speaking about the trend of more white-collar workers working remotely.

But he said the economy is likely to normalize within a couple of years, which will mean a lessening of the labor shortage and a slowdown in wage increases.

The pandemic caused many people to drop out of the workforce, with Nebraska's labor force participation rate dropping 1.9% from December 2019 to December 2021 and the Lincoln area's dropping 1.2%.

Thompson said he doesn't expect a full rebound in those numbers anytime soon because of a wave of baby boomer retirements, but he does believe significant numbers of workers who left jobs will come back.

"I believe at least half … will return in 2022 and 2023, which should help growth in the labor force," he said.

Growth in the labor force also will lead to a slowdown in wage increases, which for many workers are already being largely eaten up by inflation, Thompson said.

"Workers have benefited from higher nominal wages, but it is unclear whether wages are higher in real terms — given inflation — or whether any real gains will be permanent going forward as the labor market balances," he said.

Whether workers see long-term wage gains will likely depend on whether they use the current labor environment to upgrade their jobs, Thompson said.

"Workers who use the strong labor market to upgrade to jobs that offer more responsibility, or use more of their skills, will see permanent real wage increases," he said. "Workers who stay in the same occupation may find that the value of any wage gains is temporary."

