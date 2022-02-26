Directions 2022: Growing chickens for Costco a link to origins of five-generation Seward County farm

For years, Joe Schulz had talked to his father about one day taking over the family farm in Seward County and becoming the fifth generation to do so.

But the path seemed uncertain, if not impossible, when he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2018.

“I always figured I’d farm at some point, but I didn’t know when,” Joe Schulz said. “I had conversations with my dad in high school and college, but, with farming trends, it didn’t make a lot of sense.”

Years of low commodity prices had hurt family farms across the state and nation, including the Schulz operation, which was focused on growing 1,300 or so acres of corn and soybeans near Goehner.

That was, until 2018, when a new company showed up in Seward County looking for farms to raise thousands of chickens for a proposed processing plant near Fremont. Lincoln Premium Poultry wanted ag operations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa to produce rotisserie chickens for Costco.

And though the Schulzes were hesitant at first, they decided the poultry barns offered a new potential revenue stream — and an opportunity for Joe Schulz to become the latest generation in his family to farm near Goehner.

“We decided it was a good way to expand the family business while bringing another family member in and diversifying our operation,” he said.

While both of the proposed poultry operations in Lancaster County met opposition — one in the southwest part of the county will be built after litigation; the other near Raymond Central High School was denied a permit by county commissioners — the poultry barns were welcomed with open arms one county to the west.

Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership, said the Schulzes are one of seven families in the county raising chickens for Lincoln Premium Poultry.

Nearly all of them have similar stories, Jank said, with the new barns often bringing a young person back to their hometowns to become the latest to work in the family business.

“It’s been amazing to see fourth and fifth generations come back to the farm,” he said. “That’s what I’ve realized when analyzing commodity prices going up and down: Livestock diversifies operations.”

Though Schulz Poultry is less than 4 years old, it tapped into a branch of Joe Schulz’s family tree that was nearly a century old.

His great-grandfather, Erle Smiley, founded and ran a hatchery in the Seward area in the 1930s, later becoming an international poultry judge. But, between then and now, the family had switched its focus to row crops.

In that time, large-scale poultry barns largely disappeared from Nebraska — so much so that the Schulzes held a town hall meeting to inform their neighbors about the barns they hoped to build.

“We held an open house in Goehner because people didn’t know what poultry barns looked like,” said Jim Schulz, Joe’s uncle and a partner in Schulz Poultry. “It was more curiosity than opposition.”

In the end, the Schulzes’ proposal to build the barns sailed through the Seward County Planning Commission and county board before becoming reality. The first chickens arrived at four barns on the Schulz property in March 2019. Four more opened in January.

Each of the eight barns holds 45,000 birds, which arrive at just a couple hours old and spend the next 42-44 days in the barns. During that time, producers follow a regimen regarding temperature, food, light, etc., prescribed by Lincoln Premium Poultry.

Once birds reach the right age, they’re transported from their home barns to Fremont, where Lincoln Premium Poultry processes 2 million birds a week, said Jessica Kolterman, a Seward native and spokeswoman for the company.

The seven poultry farms in Seward County represent just a small portion of the company’s operations, which stretch from York County on the west into Iowa and from Dixon County to — eventually — southwestern Lancaster County.

The plant in Fremont processed its first chickens in September 2019.

“The whole organization was about a $550 million investment by Costco, and farmers invested close to that collectively,” Kolterman said. “In Seward County alone, it’s probably about a $35 million investment.”

Jank had similar numbers, citing a 2018-19 estimate that placed the increase in property tax valuation for Seward County subdivisions at $35 million, and that was before the Schulzes built four more barns. Latest figures linked 40 new jobs to the 40 broiler barns.

The ripple effect doesn’t stop there, either, he said.

“These poultry facilities are the best of both worlds,” Jank said. “You talk to local implement dealers, the bank, the car dealerships — all have been positively impacted by projects. … It impacts insurance, restaurants, all those things.”

Joe and Jim Schulz echoed those sentiments, noting that those working to build the barns often visited restaurants in Goehner, Utica and Seward, and if they needed equipment, they headed to the hardware store in Beaver Crossing.

“I think it helped a lot in that way,” Joe Schulz said. “We’ve got a full-time guy and a part-time guy, so we’re adding to the economy, and we’re paying a lot of property taxes to our school district.”

And helping guarantee the future of the Schulz farm relied heavily on revisiting its past, something that isn’t lost on Jim Schulz.

“It means a lot,” he said. “My grandfather had five sons, so he had a built-in succession plan for his business. My dad and uncle farmed together for 50 years. … There’s probably a tear in the eye of my dad and grandpa looking down.”

